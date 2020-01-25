From the Fringe

January 25, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Courtesy photo The ribbon is cut for the Fairmont Golf Club grill and pub on Thursday.
Courtesy photo Customers take in the food and drink options at the Fairmont GC grill and pub grand opening on Thursday night.

Fairmont’s week in review

The next senior shootout will be played on Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joey Todd 74; Dennis Andrews 75; Tommy Davis 75; Danny Lassiter 76; Brian Davis 76; Donald Arnette 77.

