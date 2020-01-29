Local Roundup: Fairmont stumbles at Whiteville

January 28, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Cedreke Smith goes up against two Whiteville defenders on Tuesday in a 66-63 loss to the Wolfpack on the road.

WHITEVILLE — A late Whiteville run in the final three minutes of Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference boys basketball home game against Fairmont helped the conference-leading Wolfpack to a 66-63 win.

Fairmont (9-10, 7-5 TRC) trailed by one point at halftime to Whiteville (11-4, 10-1 TRC) and then by five points entering the final period before posting a comeback effort in the first half of the fourth quarter to go up by as much as three points after a Tyrese Bradley bucket with 3 minutes left.

After the Bradley score made it 57-54, the Wolfpack mounted a rally of their own with a 12-0 spurt putting them up 66-57 with 30 seconds left in the game.

Whiteville’s William Godwin scored eight points of his team-best 16 points in the fourth quarter to set up the win. Antonio McFadden added 14 points.

For Fairmont, Cedreke Smith had 12 points, Bradley had 10 points and Sharron Wilson and Kobe Davis each scored nine.

In the girls game, Fairmont was unable to overcome Whiteville in the fourth quarter of a 57-48 loss on the road.

Fairmont (6-13, 5-7 TRC) trailed 35-31 entering the fourth quarter before Whiteville (10-7, 7-4 TRC) scored 22 points in the final period to ride out the win.

Jazmin Faison scored eight points in the fourth quarter, while Trinity Smith added five and I’Reona Johnson tallied four points in the fourth quarter for Whiteville.

Smith had 17 points and Johnson scored 16 points for the Wolfpack.

Fairmont scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and was led in the game by Lakyla Chavis with 11 points, and Georgianna Waters with nine points.

Fairmont hosts East Bladen on Friday.

Red Springs outlasts East Columbus

RED SPRINGS — Despite missing nine free throws in the fourth quarter, the Red Springs boys basketball team held off East Columbus at home for a 47-40 Three Rivers Conference win.

Red Springs (10-10, 8-4 TRC) took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter, and despite its struggles at the foul line, it was able to hold East Columbus (9-11, 2-10 TRC) to three made shots in the final period.

Jordan Ferguson led the Red Devils with 13 points and Corey Newton added nine in the win.

Leading the Gators in the scoring column was Jamar Williams with 14 points.

Red Springs plays at home against Whiteville on Tuesday.

Lumberton boys win, girls fall at Jack Britt

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton boys basketball team improved its win streak to four games with a 70-39 win at Jack Britt on Tuesday, while the girls team was downed by the Bucs 58-13 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference doubleheader.

In the boys game, Lumberton held the Bucs to three points in the second quarter and take a 29-19 lead into halftime. The defensive effort carried over for the Pirates in the third quarter, holding Jack Britt to eight points and opening up a 48-27 lead.

Jordan McNeill scored 31 points for Lumberton. Matt Locklear had 12 points and Charlie Miller had 10 points.

For Jack Britt, Jalien Robinson scored seven points.

In the girls game, the Pirates scored five points total over the first three quarters of the defeat.

Jack Britt was led in scoring by Ashara Hayes with 17 points and Jennifer Pongnon added 10 points.

Hailey Werrell and La’Kiyah Hunt each had four points for Lumberton.

Lumberton hosts Scotland on Thursday in the first home game since Dec. 19.

Red Springs Middle tops Lumberton Jr.

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Middle School boys basketball team defeated Lumberton Junior High 41-40 on Monday.

Leading the scoring for the Vikings was Caleb Maynor with 11 points. Cameron McIntyre added eight points and Jaiden Shepard scored seven points.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Cedreke Smith goes up against two Whiteville defenders on Tuesday in a 66-63 loss to the Wolfpack on the road.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_6031.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Cedreke Smith goes up against two Whiteville defenders on Tuesday in a 66-63 loss to the Wolfpack on the road.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.