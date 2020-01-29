UNCP’s Pruitt at the top of the board in Peach Belt rebounding

PEMBROKE — There have been thousands of basketball players in the Peach Belt Conference over the years, and they’ve grabbed probably millions of rebounds.
But none have more than The University of North Carolina at Pembroke senior forward Akia Pruitt.
With his fifth rebound Saturday at Georgia Southwestern, the 914th of his career, Pruitt became the conference’s all-time rebounding leader, passing former Georgia College standout Isaac Thomas.
“It’s pretty meaningful,” Pruitt said. “I’ve done pretty well these last four years on rebounding. It’s been an emphasis and something they said I was good at, so I wanted to make that a personal goal.”
Braves interim head coach Tony Jones was glad for Pruitt’s accomplishment, and hopes to see him become the program’s first player with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
“It’s a great accomplishment for him; it’s a testament to his work ethic, how he is on and off the court, it really helps,” Jones said. “Seeing him grow, as a freshman up to now, all that hard work’s paying off and he’s finally getting his accolades. He really likes this accomplishment, but at the same time he wants a lot more.”
Pruitt, a Winston-Salem native, topped the 1,000-point mark for his career last season, and currently sits at 1,454 points entering the Braves’ home game Wednesday against Francis Marion.
Pruitt is a good rebounder, Jones says, because of a combination of several factors in his game, starting with his determination to get every rebound he can.
“Just his will to get the ball — he knows when the ball goes up, it’s supposed to be his,” Jones said. “Also his athleticism, his length, his quick twitch, as soon as he hits the ground he gets right back up off the ground — just all that combined, with his will to get the rebound, is what sets him apart.”
Pruitt’s route to the record hasn’t come with a double-figure rebounding average — though he’s close to that this year with 9.0 per game — but instead a consistent rate of 8.1 per game over his four years, and never less than 7.3 per game in a season.
“It’s been huge, because we can rely on getting those eight or nine every game,” Jones said. “Consistency is key for him, and especially for this team, with a lot of good players and a lot of big players — we’ve got some guys that are 6-7, 6-8, so he fights for lot of these boards — but him being consistent helps for the productivity of the team.”
But he has had his share of double-figure rebounding games too, including Saturday: his 12-point, 10-rebound performance against Georgia Southwestern was his 26th career double-double. Earlier this season, he scored 20 points with 20 rebounds at Winston-Salem State.
“My goal every year, I know I’ve always had big games where I had a double-double, so I always wanted every year to try to average a double-double,” Pruitt said. “It was kind of hard, being that all my teammates also rebound too, but that was my goal every year.”
Jones, who coached Pruitt as an assistant coach the last three years before becoming interim head coach this season, has seen Pruitt develop over the four years he’s played with the Braves.
“The main thing, from when I first saw him to now, is probably his strength and his will,” Jones said. “As a freshman, you’re a little bit lighter and playing against guys three, four years older than you. Over time, he’s been very heavy into the weight room, after practice, before practice, and seeing him develop into the player that he is, strength-wise and just being on balance and being able to get rebounds over people and boxing guys out, has been amazing.”
Among the congratulatory messages Pruitt has received after setting the record was a tweet early Sunday from Harry Giles, the Sacremento Kings and former Duke forward. The pair played together in middle school and shared a trainer in their teenage years. Pruitt says competing against Giles in practice helped contribute to him becoming as strong a rebounder as he is.
“You’ve got to outsmart him,” Pruitt said. “He’s 6-10, so you’ve got to outwork him and beat him to the spot to get the boards. We battled every day, so I think that helped.”
As Pruitt continues his senior season, sitting 81 rebounds away from another milestone number, he says the key lies not in technique or a secret blueprint to success, but simply in pulling the rebounds down.
“They tell us (in practice) there’s really no technique to rebounding,” he said. “It’s just going up to go get it.”
