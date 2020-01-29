Chavis, Purnell Swett girls claim Sandhills Athletic Conference win at Scotland

January 28, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Brandon Tester - Laurinburg Exchange
Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis drives past a defender on Tuesday at Scotland during the Rams’ Sandhills Athletic Conference win.

LAURINBURG — Kylie Chavis scored 16 points to lead the Purnell Swett girls basketball team to a 42-38 win at Scotland on Tuesday.

Jada Coward added 12 points for the Lady Rams (11-6, 7-2 SAC)

Kadence Sheppard led the Lady Scots (5-11, 2-6 SAC) with 16 points. Asjah Swindell chipped in 14 points.

The Lady Scots had a much stronger showing than they did in the first meeting with the Rams, a 48-31 Purnell Swett victory in December. They were in control early, jumping out to an 18-8 lead in the second quarter. A basket by Chavis started Purnell Swett’s 10-2 run that left the Lady Scots clinging to a 20-18 lead at halftime.

Purnell Swett completed its rally by outscoring the Lady Scots 12-2 in the third quarter.

But the Lady Scots stuck around. Two consecutive baskets by Sheppard cut Purnell Swett’s lead to 41-38 with 10 seconds remaining in the game. Coward then made a free throw to give the Lady Rams a four-point lead with seven seconds left. Scotland’s final possession ended with a turnover.

Chavis, the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s top scorer with a points-per-game average just shy of 17, scored seven of her points at the free throw line. Six of those points came in the fourth quarter.

Rams fall to Scots

The Scotland High boys basketball team needed two overtimes to get past Purnell Swett in December. On Tuesday night, the Fighting Scots got the job done in regulation — and in convincing fashion.

The Scots defeated the Rams 48-33 to extend their winning streak to five games. Mandrell Johnson led Scotland with 15 points. Garrett McRae and Bruce Wall had nine points apiece.

Scotland (10-7, 6-2 SAC) clinched the victory by outscoring Purnell Swett 13-6 in the fourth quarter. They did so by making some key shots at the free throw line, where they struggled for most of the game. The Scots made 15 of their 30 free throw attempts.

“It was good that we had a fairly comfortable lead for most of the fourth,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “I wish we could’ve made some more free throws.

“We’ve been working on them,” he added. “We shot 50 to 100 the last couple days. Our guys have been shooting them. They just need to get some confidence.”

Xavier Jones, Purnell Swett’s leading scorer with 22 points, did almost half of his scoring at the line, where he went 10-for-14.

Jones’ ability to get to the line helped Purnell Swett (6-11, 3-6 SAC) turn a 15-9 first-quarter deficit into a 19-19 tie late in the second period. But Scotland entered halftime with a 23-21 lead.

Jones quickly tied the score at 23 with a basket early in the third quarter. Scotland responded with a Kris McLean 3-pointer and a basket by Mandrell Johnson. That surge gave Scotland a 28-25 lead. Free throws from the Rams’ Austin Chavis cut that lead to 28-25, and that’s as close as Purnell Swett would get for the rest of the game.

“We’re starting to play better, especially on the defensive end,” Justin said. “. … We’re finding ways to hold teams down a little bit defensively, which is good to see.”

Brandon Tester

Laurinburg Exchange

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

