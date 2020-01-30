Pirates pin rest of the county

LUMBERTON — Most younger brothers follow their older brothers around like shadows, and Lumberton senior wrestler Justin Kelly was no different.
Although he has only wrestled with the Lumberton program for four seasons, coach Jamie Bell sees Kelly’s younger years, following his older brother, Chris, to Pirates practices, as part of him soaking in the culture and the mentality of the program. On Wednesday for his senior night, Kelly claimed a trio of wins and was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Robeson County championships.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished things that I wouldn’t think I would do or even some things my brother would say,” Kelly said. “Here I am now. A senior winning this.”
While Chris Kelly never won the most outstanding wrestler in the county tournament, he was decorated for his high school career. Justin said his guidance helped him get to where he is today.
“He pushed me a lot. Every day he would say something about winning this (county most outstanding wrestler),” Kelly said.
Kelly reeled off three wins, with his final victory coming in a pin to close out an 82-0 shutout by the Pirates over St. Pauls in what was the championship match of the night, giving the Pirates the tournament’s team title as well.
“He’s been a part of this program really since he was in middle school. Wherever his brother was going, he was going. He was working out with us in the offseason,” Bell said. “He’s kind of come through the system that’s been around a while and this is product of being a part of the system and putting the work in.”
Lumberton also defeated Purnell Swett 66-12 to close out the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season and Fairmont, 69-12. St. Pauls defeated Purnell Swett, 60-24, and Fairmont, 54-30. Purnell Swett edged Fairmont 42-36 in the other match of the night.
To set up the shellacking of St. Pauls to close out the night, Lumberton leaned on its seniors, who were honored on the night wrestling in their final home match of their high school careers. Against the Bulldogs, seniors Jonathan Floyd and Josh Doyle showcased toughness to claim wins.
In the first bout of the St. Pauls match, Floyd and Damien Ortiz got locked up and the Pirates’ 126-pounder dislocated his left ring finger seconds into action. After tending to the injury, Floyd closed out a 13-5 major decision in the only match that went the distance against St. Pauls as Lumberton reeled off 13 straight wins by either pin or forfeit.
Included in that stretch was a back-and-forth match between Doyle and St. Pauls’ Ethan Roberts in the heavyweight bout. Roberts held a 3-1 lead late in the second period before Doyle found chance for a shot and took it to knot the score a 3-3 going into the third period. Doyle earned an escape point to start the third before earning a takedown that set up his third-period pin.
“We saw even last week where our seniors step up in some tight matches to get the win no matter what to lead by example,” Bell said. “To dislocate your finger within the first minute and then tape it up and fight through it, that’s mental toughness and physical toughness. When I say seniors leading by example, that’s an example he set right there.
“Then Josh Doyle’s win was big. He just stayed the course and stuck to his gameplan.”
Kelly said the seniors looked to be a driving force for the team this season.
“We’ve got the team in a good way. We’ve got six seniors and four are in the starting lineup,” Kelly said. “We are a big factor on the team.”
In total, Lumberton had 10 wrestlers place in first for the tournament. Along with Kelly, Floyd and Doyle, the other first-place finishers were Brock Chavis, Kenson Sinclair, Davieyon King-McAllister, Josh McLaurin, Darriente McLaurin and Josh Ransom. Fairmont’s Derrick Baker and Dazon Ellerby earned first and Purnell Swett’s Cayden Scott and Derrian Jenkins also finished first in their weight classes.
Lumberton and Purnell Swett now shift focus to the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships at Jack Britt on Saturday.
