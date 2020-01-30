Pirates pin rest of the county

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys basketball team came up the court as the clock ticked down in the closing seconds, trailing by three points.

“We need a three! We need a three!” shouted coach Corey Thompson from the bench.

Jeyvian Tatum drove into the lane and successfully made a layup as time expired — and South Columbus won 56-55.

“The last seconds of the game, you’ve got to know the score, got to know the time and everything,” Thompson said. “Jeyvian’s a young kid, and put in that situation, he’s got to do a better job of knowing the time and the clock and what’s going on.

“It should’ve never got to that point, but it is what it is; hats off to them, they played a hell of a game, they came out and took it to us from the jump.”

South Columbus (6-11, 4-8 Three Rivers Conference), on a mission to avenge an 89-47 defeat in the first meeting of the season on Dec. 13 in Tabor City, won their fourth game of the last six in the series in a game they never trailed in the fourth quarter, despite a back-and-forth nature in a period that started and ended with them ahead by one point.

After a 38-37 mark going to the final stanza, Aveon Bellamy hit a 3-pointer for a 41-37 Stallions lead, but St. Pauls (14-5, 8-3 TRC) tied the game at 41, 43 and 45. South Columbus took the lead for good on a Rajon Graham free throw with 3:27 left, going up 46-45, and after baskets by Graham and Bellamy led 50-45 with 1:19 to play.

What followed over the final minute-plus was a back-and-forth of the Stallions hitting free throws and the Bulldogs scoring on their end, on a traditional 3-point play by Tatum, on two more free throws by Tatum and on a jumper by Anthony Campbell to pull to within two at 55-53 with 19 seconds left.

After the teams exchanged turnovers, Capt’n Jordan hit one of two free throws with 7 seconds left, creating the scenario for the Bulldogs’ final possession.

South Columbus was ready to play from the opening tip, as the Stallions jumped out to an early 11-2 lead. St. Pauls closed to a 14-10 deficit by the end of the first quarter, ad took a 15-14 lead after a Caleb Henderson basket early in the second quarter. The lead grew to as large as 24-17 before a Stallions triple in the final minute of the half made it a 24-20 game at the break.

St. Pauls led 28-23 early in the third before the Stallions took a 29-28 lead, the first of seven lead changes in the third quarter. South Columbus led 38-37 going to the fourth.

“We weren’t as prepared to come ready to play, and as a coach I’ll take responsibility for that,” Thompson said. “They were ready from the jump to play, and they played all 32 minutes, and we tried to play part of it. Watching film on them, I knew they’d been playing well and they’d been in some close battles and stuff, and I knew that it wasn’t going to be like the first time we played them. Their team, they played, they wanted it more, and that’s just all it is.”

Jaquan Jordan led South Columbus with 16 points and Capt’n Jordan had 15. Bellamy scored 10, all in the fourth.

Tatum scored 16 points to lead St. Pauls and Campbell scored 11.

The loss drops the Bulldogs two games back in the loss column of West Columbus and Whiteville at the top of the TRC standings.

“We have goals as far as trying to win this conference, and I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. Any game, any night, any team can win; I’ve said that from the beginning. We’ve still got some basketball to play where we can get a pretty good seeding, but we’ve got to take care of business from game to game, we can’t have any more slip-ups.”

St. Pauls hosts West Columbus Friday; South Columbus plays next Tuesday at Fairmont.

Defense shines for Bulldog girls

Early in Tuesday’s girls game between St. Pauls and South Columbus, at a point the Bulldogs had allowed the Stallions to score six of the last eight points, St. Pauls coach Mike Moses pulled his starters from the game for a lack of effort.

The reserves who checked into the game answered — and the starters did too when they returned in the second quarter — as South Columbus did not score the rest of the game.

That defensive stretch of 26:44 without allowing a basket was more than enough for the Bulldogs to cruise to a 70-6 victory.

“I felt like the first group got lazy; we were up 10, 11 points and they got lazy, gave up four points, gave up another layup, and I was done with it and put another group in,” Moses said.

“Those girls on the bench are going to play just as hard, and this is a group that everyone wants to play, so I tell them every game is an audition. The second group came out there and picked it right on up.”

St. Pauls opened with a 14-0 run before the Stallions 6-2 stretch, midway through the first quarter, made it a 16-6 game. St. Pauls led 24-6 after the first quarter, 48-6 at halftime and 54-6 at the end of the third.

T.J. Eichelberger and Taliya Council each scored 14 points for St. Pauls, with Eichelberger adding eight rebounds and five assists and Council 11 rebounds. Jakieya Thompson had 13 points, 11 steals and eight assists, Iyania Evans had six points and 13 rebounds and Shakiya Floyd had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mackenzie Ransom, who has struggled at times to score this season, had nine points, with four made field goals.

“It’s very good to see Mackenzie get going,” Moses said. “If we can get Mackenzie and Shakiya (Floyd) going at the same time, we’re very dangerous, because both of them can play. Mackenzie did go through a little funk early in the year, and she put in some extra work, started staying after practice, because she knows it’s her senior year and she didn’t want to go out the way she was playing.”

The game was sprinkled with tributes to the late Kobe Bryant. A 24-second moment of silence preceded the girls game, and and one of 8 seconds before the boys game, honoring the two jersey numbers worn by Bryant during his career. Moses wore a pair of “Kobe” basketball shoes, and the Bulldogs scored 24 points in each of the first two quarters.

“I’m always talking about Kobe, Mamba mentality; before he passed, I told my team, the way he worked, the way he got up every single day, and he’d tell you he wasn’t the most-skilled player, but he outworked everybody,” Moses said. “And that’s been my train of thought since I played, and I brought it into coaching, is I’m going to outwork everybody; whether it’s scouting reports, getting my team in the gym, staying after with them. So losing Kobe was major, and I definitely wanted to stamp this game with (tributes).”

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Mackenzie Ransom, 1, puts up a shot against South Columbus in Tuesday’s game in St. Pauls. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_INSIDE-IF-ROOM-IMG_6801.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Mackenzie Ransom, 1, puts up a shot against South Columbus in Tuesday’s game in St. Pauls. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum, 12, puts up a shot while defended by South Columbus’ Cameron Etheridge, 21, during Tuesday’s game in St. Pauls. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_FRONT-IMG_6840.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum, 12, puts up a shot while defended by South Columbus’ Cameron Etheridge, 21, during Tuesday’s game in St. Pauls.

South Columbus avenges 42-point loss to Bulldogs

Chris Stiles Staff Writer