Local sports news: Pirates claim team Sandhills title

PEMBROKE — Moments after walking off the court, moisture in his eyes, Purnell Swett boys basketball coach Jeremy Sampson looked down the one of the long hallways inside the English E. Jones Center and reflected on possibly the biggest win for his alma mater in recent memory.

“(We’re) jubilant, happy. I told them, ‘guys, this is probably the biggest win of my career, in 10 years.’ They were like, ‘not Lumberton?’ Yeah, Lumberton’s (big), but Pinecrest has always been trying to get the monkey off our back,” Sampson said. “They’re smart, they’re well-coached, they play hard and they’ve got a Division-I point guard. I’m just ecstatic and happy for the guys, happy for the program, and hoping this can propel us going forward.”

Purnell Swett upset Pinecrest 35-25 on Friday, shutting down an efficient Patriots offense from start to finish to upend the team who entered the night atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.

Pinecrest (17-3, 8-2 SAC) averaged 59.6 points per game over its first 19 games, but was held to eight points or less in each of the four quarters. Standout guard Bradlee Haskell was held to six points.

“The key was controlling Haskell. If you can control him, he’s their engine, you have a good chance,” Sampson said. “I think the box-and-1 frustrated Bradlee a little bit, but the 3-2 (zone) we got out to the shooters, and they hit some threes, but we worked on the last two days in practice not focusing on the middle but getting out to the shooters and closing out well, and getting rebounds.”

Purnell Swett (7-11, 4-6 SAC) never trailed, and led for the final 24:53 of the game. Xavier Jones was held to 11 points, well below his season average, but Cameron Ferguson scored nine, including eight big first-half points.

After the Rams scored the game’s first five points and Pinecrest answered to tie the score at 5-5, Ferguson’s first basket gave Purnell Swett at 7-5 lead with 1:57 left in the first. The Patriots tied the game at 7-7 — their last field goal for nearly eight minutes — before Ferguson hit a 3-pointer to give the Rams the lead for good at 10-7, which remained the score at the end of the opening stanza.

Garyen Maynor and Xavier Jones made baskets to extend Purnell Swett’s lead to 14-8, then Ferguson hit another triple with 4:10 left in the half for a 17-8 lead. The teams combined for one field goal the rest of the half, a Haskell shot with 1:41 remaining, and Purnell Swett led 17-11 at the break.

Early in the third, the Rams kept multiple possessions alive with a string of offensive rebounds, though the shooting drought for both teams continued for over five minutes to start the period. Haskell broke the ice with a 3-pointer to close the Patriots within four at 18-14. After Austin Chavis scored for Purnell Swett, Raheem Scott hit a trey to make it 20-17 with 53 seconds left in the third; Jayden Locklear scored with 6 seconds to go for a 22-17 lead going to the fourth.

Jones scored with 6:22 left to stretch Lumberton’s lead to 24-17, but the Patriots closed to within two at 24-22 with baskets by Will Bode and J.J. Goins. Jones scored with 2:47 to go, then Garyen Maynor hit a clutch 3-pointer with 2:03 to go to make it 29-22. Chavis, Maynor, Jones and Ferguson each hit free throws in the closing minutes to help seal the win, while the the Rams held the Patriots to one field goal after the 3:29 mark to help seal the win.

“They worked hard at practice, and I keep saying ‘you do it in practice, it doesn’t always guarantee results,’ and tonight it showed, and I’m happy for them,” Sampson said.

Purnell Swett travels to Jack Britt Tuesday; Jones is 26 points away from 1,000 for his career. Pinecrest’s loss drops them a half-game behind Lumberton for first place in the SAC ahead of Tuesday’s meeting between the schools in Lumberton.

Defense lifts Lady Rams past Pinecrest

With experience in tight games in the fourth quarter comes familiarity and ultimately calmness.

In a back-and-forth game, Purnell Swett drew on the many close games they’ve played this season, holding Pinecrest without a field goal in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit entering the period into a 43-34 win Tuesday at UNCP.

“We don’t panic,” Rams coach Jonathan Efird said. “We just focus on one possession at a time, and that starts on the defensive end. If we can get there and stay within our boundaries, we’re fine. We don’t panic, we keep playing within ourselves, we trust our defense and offensively we believe in one another and we just go out there and make plays.”

Trailing 30-29 going to the fourth, Kylie Chavis made a basket for a 31-30 lead 30 seconds into the final period, made a free throw to tie the score at 32-32 with 6:28 left, then made two free throws with 4:54 to go for the game’s 15th and final lead change and a 34-33 lead.

Natalie Evington hit a 3-pointer on the Rams’ next possession to stretch the lead to four, then Jada Coward hit one with 3:10 left for a 40-33 lead, the largest for either side to that point.

Evington and Coward hit free throws to ultimately stretch the final margin to nine points.

Chavis, Evington and Coward each scored 12 points to lead the Rams.

“We all know what Kylie’s capable of, but to have other girls step up around her was huge,” Efird said. “It’s a confidence boost, not only to those girls who made the plays, but to Kylie as well. It continues to build trust, and continues to build them gelling. Attention was on Kylie, but at the same time she found open people and they knocked down shots.”

Keayna McLaughlin scored 25 points to lead the Patriots, but was held to a single point during the Ram defense’s stellar stretch in the fourth.

“She started off hot as a firecracker, and we just wanted to work her, make her get tough baskets, make her way a little bit tougher than it was,” Efird said. “Over time, I feel like those girls wore her down. We did a great job all around her too, because without her it’s hard for them to go.”

Pinecrest led by five twice in the first quarter and 11-9 at the end of the period after McLaughlin made three triples in the first 6:08 of the game.

The second and third quarters each had six lead changes, with the game tied at 18-18 at halftime and Pinecrest taking a 30-29 lead to the fourth after McLaughlin hit a go-ahead basket with 7 seconds left in the quarter.

The win was the second straight in the series for the Rams after they lost the previous 18 to the Patriots, and finished a season sweep after a 53-47 win in Southern Pines on Jan. 3.

Lumberton boys beat Seventy-First, take conference lead

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team turned a halftime tie into a 66-58 win over Seventy-First at home on Friday night. By virtue of their win and Pinecrest’s loss to Purnell Swett, the Pirates now hold a half-game lead over the Patriots in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.

Lumberton (17-2, 8-1 SAC) held an 11-5 lead after the first quarter, but Seventy-First (7-11, 3-6 SAC) held a 16-10 second-quarter edge to tie the game at 21-21 at halftime.

The Pirates outscored the Falcons 18-9 in the third to take a 39-30 lead, before a fourth-quarter shootout broke out with 55 combined points as the Pirates earned the eight-point win.

Jordan McNeill led Lumberton with 22 points. Jadarion Chatman scored 14 points with seven rebounds, which was tied for the most on the team with Michael Todd. Charlie Miller scored 10 points.

Quiones Clayton’s 18 points led Seventy-First; Alvin Freeman scored 11 points with nine rebounds.

Lumberton hosts Pinecrest Tuesday in a battle between the SAC’s top two teams.

Lady Pirates fall to Falcons

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls basketball team was held to eight points or less in three of the four quarters Friday against Seventy-First, and the result was a 52-34 loss to the Falcons.

Seventy-First led 13-8 after the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime. The Pirates offense improved for 13 points in the third, but the team got no closer as the Falcons also scored 13 and took a 36-26 lead to the fourth. Seventy-First outscored Lumberton 16-8 in the final eight minutes.

August Smith scored 11 points to lead Lumberton. Akwarius Stubbs scored seven points and Hailey Werrell had six points and six rebounds.

Nye Nick led the Falcons with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Ayanna Williams scored 10 points and Kirk Land had seven.

Fairmont boys top East Bladen

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys basketball team used a big third-quarter advantage to pull away from East Bladen and earn a 54-42 Three Rivers Conference victory at home Friday.

Leading 15-13 at halftime, the Golden Tornadoes held a 22-10 advantage in the third quarter to take a 37-23 lead to the fourth.

Fairmont (10-10, 8-5 TRC) led 9-5 after the first quarter.

Cedreke Smith scored 17 points to lead Fairmont. Kobe Davis scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Sharron Wilson scored nine points with 10 rebounds. Tyrese Bradley had nine steals.

Javant McDowell’s 12 points led East Bladen (3-15, 2-11 TRC).

Fairmont hosts South Columbus Tuesday; East Bladen hosts St. Pauls.

East Bladen girls pull away from Fairmont

The Fairmont girls basketball team was outscored in every quarter Friday by East Bladen, as the Eagles gradually pulled away in a 59-35 win.

The Golden Tornadoes trailed 11-7 after the first quarter, 29-15 at halftime and 45-25 at the end of the third.

East Bladen (18-3, 12-1 TRC) was led by 26 points from Patience Ward and 15 from Mya McDonald.

Georgianna Waters scored 11 points and Paris Bethea scored 10 to lead Fairmont (6-14, 5-8 TRC).

