Local sports news: Pirates claim team Sandhills title

February 1, 2020
By: Staff report
Courtesy Photo The Lumberton boys bowling team celebrates its Sandhills Athletic Conference title in Fayetteville on Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton boys bowling team claimed its third straight Sandhills Athletic Conference bowling title on Thursday at Lafayette Lanes in Fayetteville.

The Pirates defeated Jack Britt for the championship.

Fairmont youth baseball holds sign-ups

FAIRMONT — The registration for Fairmont youth baseball begins this Saturday and runs every Tuesday and Saturday until Feb. 29.

Registration is held inside the Fairmont Town Hall courtroom on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anyone from ages 4 to 12 can sign up for leagues ranging from T-ball to Majors. Cost per player is $10.

Baseball, softball officials meeting set for Sunday

PEMBROKE — Anyone interested in officiating baseball and softball in the spring is asked to attend an informative meeting at Deep Branch Elementary School Sunday at 2 p.m.

Lumberton basketball holds youth night on Friday

LUMBERTON — Local youth basketball players will be honored on Friday when the Lumberton basketball team hosts Richmond.

Any middle school or youth recreation player will get into the game for free by wearing their jersey. The players will be recognized at halftime of the boys game.

The varsity doubleheader starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

