From the Fringe

February 1, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Delton Burns and Ricky Harris won this week’s senior shootout with a two-stroke victory over Roger Pierce and Harold Oxendine.

Bob Antone and Johnny Odom won the second flight, with Jeff Hunt and Keith Woods taking second. Pierce, Woods, Boyce Maynor and James Humphrey were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Jeff Wishart 67; Scott Benton 70; Eddie Butler 71; Brian Davis 72; James Thompson 72; Wayne Callahan 72; Mitch Grier 72; Kirk Hamilton 72; David Sessions 72; Andy Andrews 73; Jerry Stubbs 74; Butch Lennon 74; Tommy Davis 74; Ricky Hamilton 74; Randy Williamson 74; Roy Williamson 75; Billy Allen 76; Danny Glasscock 76; Matt Lassiter 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine won this wee’s Pinecrest senior shootut in a scorecard playoff over Cliff Nance and Knocky Thorndyke.

Both teams posted a 67. The closest to the flag winners were Pandora Carter and Tiger Willie.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday, 10 a.m. shotgun start

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

