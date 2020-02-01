Stiles: N.C. State misses opportunities in loss to Louisville

RALEIGH — In the course of a 40-minute basketball game, some missed opportunities for the North Carolina State Wolfpack turned into a loss against Louisville.
And in the course of the 2019-20 season, that loss to the No. 6 Cardinals is a missed opportunity in itself.
Louisville defeated the Wolfpack 77-57 Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, as the Wolfpack couldn’t capitalize on either a sloppy start by the Cardinals or a big early-second-half run, and couldn’t seize the opportunity for a much-needed signature win.
“We had too many mental errors, we turned the ball over in bad situations, and we didn’t make shots,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “I’ve got to figure out how to get everybody playing well. I like our grit, I like how we fought — but if we don’t score it’s going to be tough on us.”
In the early minutes of the game the Cardinals did not play like the sixth-best team in the country, with eight turnovers by the second TV timeout.
Instead of using that, plus some Cardinal foul trouble, to stretch out a lead and leave the Cardinals in comeback mode for the later stretches of the half, the Wolfpack only led for 1:42 of the game, and never by more than two points. The Wolfpack shot just 28.6 percent (8-for-28) from the field before halftime.
“We’re struggling to score the ball. I’m sitting over there just like you, and I’m saying ‘man, we’ve done a great job, they’re in foul trouble, they’re not scoring,’” Keatts said. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to put the ball in the hole.”
Even Louisville coach Chris Mack pointed to the Wolfpack’s failure to seize that early opportunity as one of the game’s turning points.
“I didn’t feel like in the first half they got a ton of points off those turnovers, so that’s a difference-maker,” Mack said. “I felt like they left a few on the table that they didn’t convert. And then Ryan having the half that he did made up for a lot of it.”
That Ryan was Ryan McMahon, who entered the game with just five made 3-pointers over 80 minutes of playing time in the Cardinals’ previous five games.
But Saturday, while N.C. State held Louisville’s Jordan Nwora to a 3-for-13 clip from the floor and Steven Enoch to just three attempts, McMahon hit his first six shots from distance for 18 first-half points, on his way to a game-high 23 points. That included a personal 12-0 run as part of a larger 18-2 run that turned the first-half momentum heavily towards the visitor’s sideline.
“He shot the heck out of the basketball,” Keatts said. “We knew coming into the game that he could make shots, but some of the shots he made were pretty doggone good.”
But, Keatts said, if the Wolfpack had taken better advantage of Louisville’s loose ball security — just seven points off 11 first-half turnovers — the Wolfpack could have still been much closer than the 41-26 halftime deficit, even despite McMahon’s hot streak.
“I thought if we were scoring the ball, the halftime score, even though Ryan played tremendously the first half, I thought it would have been around 41-38,” Keatts said. “But I thought we missed some opportunities, we missed some chippies around the basket.”
N.C. State went on a 17-5 run early in the second half to pull to within five at 48-43, and later got as close as four at 56-52 with still 11:13 remaining to chip away at what little was left of the Louisville lead. C.J. Bryce — coming to life after struggling against North Carolina in the first half Saturday — and Devon Daniels each hit multiple key baskets in the span.
But after coming back to close to an easily manageable deficit, the Wolfpack ran out of steam, starting to miss shots again and allowing two Cardinal baskets inside before a back-breaking triple by — guess who — McMahon put the Louisville lead back to double-figures at 63-52. The Wolfpack were never closer than eight points the rest of the way as they made just one basket over the last 9:46.
“I liked my team’s fight. I thought we came out in the second half and we fought extremely well,” Keatts said. “We went for a long drought without scoring.”
The loss was the third straight for N.C. State. And while a loss to a top-10 opponent was certainly more understandable than the previous two to Georgia Tech and North Carolina, the game served as an opportunity the Wolfpack needed.
This team’s stated goal, from the start, has been to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing the field narrowly last March. While a win Saturday wouldn’t have made N.C. State a certain NCAA team — there’s a lot of basketball to play in the next six weeks — one of the things the Wolfpack’s resume currently lacks is a signature win.
Beating Louisville would have clearly qualified as one, but now with that opportunity lost the Wolfpack are running out of chances to get that kind of win — particularly in a down ACC where only three opponents present an opportunity for a legitimate resume-building victory.
N.C. State’s next two home games are against the other two such teams, although those won’t come until after a three-game road trip starting with Wednesday’s game at Miami. With losses like North Carolina at Georgia Tech (twice) on the Wolfpack’s resume, they are desperate to neutralize those in effect by earning a big win.
But to take advantage of those macro-level opportunities for the season, the Wolfpack need to start taking advantage of their micro-level opportunities, possession by possession.
