Local Roundup: St. Pauls, Lumberton in state wrestling duals field

February 3, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County wrestling teams were seeded in the NCHSAA state dual team championships on Monday.

Lumberton travels to New Bern to take on Cary in the 4A first round, while St. Pauls goes to Bunn and wrestles Washington in the 2A first round. First- and second-round action will be held on Tuesday at one location.

The matchup for the Pirates (27-4) is a rematch of a meeting with Cary (20-2) in November at the Hoke Grapplefest, a 53-15 win for Lumberton.

The third and fourth rounds will be held Thursday at locations to be determined by Tuesday’s matches. The championships will be held Saturday.

UNCP baseball claims series over Shepherd

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team pounded out a season-best 12 hits, including six with runners on base, and used a pair of 4-run innings to grab a series-clinching 10-3 victory over Shepherd on Sunday afternoon at Sammy Cox Field.

The result helped the Braves (2-1) hand skipper Paul O’Neil his 699th career coaching victory, while also giving the Braves a series win over the Rams (1-2) for the fourth-straight season.

Connor Grainger and Jarratt Mobley reached on consecutive one-out singles in the second inning, and River Ryan gave the Braves a lead they would not relinquish on a sacrifice fly to center field. A RBI double from Wellington Guzman, as well as a 2-run homer from the bat of Alex Simpson, pushed the lead out to 4-0.

UNCP loaded the bases with its first three at-bats, and then pushed its lead back out to four runs, 7-3, when Jarratt Mobley scampered home on a costly wild pitch in the eighth inning. Simpson’s 2-run double, as well as Ethan Baucom’s one-out sacrifice fly, capped the scoring on the day for both teams.

Simpson was a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBIs.

The Braves will close out a season-opening four-game home stand on Tuesday when they welcome Queens (0-3) to Sammy Cox Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Braves earn Mountain East wrestling title

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — Nick Daggett (125 pounds), Tyler Makosy (149), Kaleb Warner (165), Garrett Hill (174) and Nick Kee (197) all claimed titles in their respective weight classes to help lead the UNC Pembroke wrestling team to the 2019-20 Mountain East Conference Championship on Saturday in West Liberty University’s ASRC Complex.

The performance marked the second conference crown in three years for the Braves who also captured the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) regular season title in 2017-18. Saturday’s event marked the inaugural MEC Championships for the sport of wrestling.

Nine Braves picked up all-conference laurels from the league by virtue of top-3 finishes. That group included Jonathan Miller (141), Brandon Sloop (184) and Ryan Monk (285) who all finished in the runner-up position of their respective weight classes. Logan Seliga finished 3rd in the 133-pound tournament to pick up honorable mention all-conference honors.

UNCP picked up 115 1/2 team points, and did it in workmanlike fashion. Of UNCP’s 16 individual victories on the day, seven were of the bonus-point variety. Those seven bonus-point victories included a trio of pins, as well as one technical fall.

Seliga registered a team-best three wins on the day. The Pennsylvania native dropped a tough semifinal matchup to top-ranked Hunter Bray of Notre Dame, but rebounded with a pair of victories in the consolation bracket, including an 8-3 decision over West Liberty’s Tommy Curtain in the third-place match.

The Braves (11-9) will resume the regular season portion of their 2019-20 schedule on Wednesday when they head to Greenwood, S.C., to take on Lander (4-5) in a 7 p.m. dual matchup.

