Purnell Swett’s Jenkins fights for Sandhills wrestling title; Lumberton finishes 2nd

February 3, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Josh Doyle wrestles Josh Savage from Hoke in the 285-pound championship on Saturday.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Derrian Jenkins celebrates at the top of the podium after winning the 132-pound championship at the Sandhills Athletic Conference wrestling championships on Saturday at Jack Britt

FAYETTEVILLE — Moments after the referee’s hand smacked the wrestling mat in the 132-pound title bout of the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships hosted at Jack Britt, Derrian Jenkins was in disbelief.

The Purnell Swett senior ran out to the atrium area to process the match with teammates, but not before he raised both arms in jubilation as he popped up from the mat and then his right arm was raised in victory after claiming a second-period pin of Jack Britt’s Joseph Lock.

“It’s just a great feeling to have. It’s something new to me. I have so much energy right now. I could probably run like three miles,” Jenkins said. “I wanted to go out there and do backflips, but they can deduct team points from you.”

The big win for Jenkins at the conference championships was the only one for a wrestler out of Robeson County as teammate Cayden Scott and four Lumberton Pirates lost in their title matches on Saturday. Lumberton finished second in the team standings to conference champion Pinecrest.

Jenkins had obstacles to overcome before wrestling in the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships on Saturday, both on and off the mat. A three-year wrestler with the program, his chance at being in the field for last year’s championships went away with a broken finger, and hours before weigh-in his debut at the tournament looked threatened as he needed to shave off pounds to make weight.

“Last night I was calling coach (Rashaad Saunders) because I had to make weight. And he said, ‘I believe with no doubt that you can win this tournament,’” Jenkins said. “This morning I had to wake up and cut two pounds. I had to work my (expletive) off, to be honest, to get to where I wanted to be.”

Losing the pounds might have been the hardest part of the day for Jenkins, needing two wins to claim the conference title after being awarded a first-round bye. The unknown was before him, both in a tournament he had never wrestled in and against wrestlers he had yet to face this season.

A pin midway through the first period over Pinecrest’s Kian Smith punched Jenkins’ spot in the finals against Lock, who came into the tournament with a 33-3 record.

Lock had Jenkins on the ropes early, leading 5-0 before Jenkins tied it up with a takedown and near fall. Lock took a 7-5 lead into the second period and stretched it to 9-5 with a takedown, but Jenkins saw an opportunity and took it.

“I go out there for the first-place match, and I’m not going to lie, I thought the guy had me,” Jenkins said. “I worked and kept a positive mind and I came out on top.”

The conference title comes days after Jenkins won the Robeson County wrestling championship at 132 pounds. Both are the only titles in his high school career, but Saunders said it shows the work and development he has had.

“(He’s had) huge improvements, just from a maturity standpoint. He’s starting taking charge and it’s starting to show on the mat,” Saunders said. “He’s taking charge in his matches. He’s starting to listen more and he’s doing a good job.

“He keeps going. If there’s time on the clock, he’s going to keep going. He’s not going to stop.”

Scott’s second-place finish and Asa Locklear claiming fourth at 220 pounds were the only other Rams that placed in the championships.

Lumberton’s Justin Kelly at 113 pounds, Davieyon King-McAllister at 152 pounds, Darionte McLaurin at 170 pounds and Josh Doyle at 285 pounds each lost in the championship of their weight class. Also earning spots on the podium for the Pirates were Josh Ransom, Thomas Ratliff, Kenson Sinclair and Jonathan Floyd for third place, and Austin Lowery and Josh McLaurin in fourth place.

“We saw a lot of opportunities we didn’t take advantage of. The younger guys, I saw a lot of fight in a couple of matches,” Lumberton coach Jamie Bell said. “We saw a lot of heart in our first-year wrestlers. Our older guys, we’ve just got to get back into practice and clean some stuff up.”

Individual regionals will be next weekend.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

