Purnell Swett’s Jenkins fights for Sandhills wrestling title; Lumberton finishes 2nd

PEMBROKE — The phrase “throw out the records” is often said when rivals meet on the hardwood.

But when The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team hosted their Interstate 95 rivals from Francis Marion on Wednesday, both teams looked about like they have since the season began in early November.

The Braves took an early lead and gradually extended it throughout the duration of the game, earning an 84-70 victory over the Patriots at the English E. Jones Center.

“Francis (Marion) is a scrappy team, and any time we play them, here, there, it’s usually a close game,” Braves interim head coach Tony Jones said. “They’ve been injury-ridden, so they’ve been hurt throughout this year, so I figured if we step on them early, get their confidence low and continue to execute throughout the game, it wouldn’t be an easy game, but I would like our chances.”

UNCP (15-4, 9-2 Peach Belt Conference) led all but the first 14 seconds as they earned their fifth straight win, building up a lead early by holding Francis Marion (3-15, 2-9 PBC) to a 25.8 percent clip from the floor in the first half.

The Braves jumped out to an 11-2 lead, took a double-digit lead when a Jabrie Bullard triple made it 18-6 midway through the first half, and didn’t allow the Patriots into double digits until over 14 minutes into the game. The Braves led by as many as 15 in the first half before holding a 35-23 lead at the break.

“That’s our mentality, that’s our bread and butter, is defense,” Jones said. “They have a few ball handlers, but we know they’re not as deep as most teams because of those injuries, so we put a lot of pressure on them, made them work to get the ball, disrupt their offense quite a bit, and it proved to work.”

A 21-12 flourish to start the second half, which included four Tyrell Kirk 3-pointers, stretched the Braves lead to 56-35, and the lead got as large as 23 at 68-45 with 9:40 to go. The Patriots made a pair of runs to within 14 but never got closer.

UNCP had 33 attempts from beyond the arc, making 12, including seven made triples by Kirk, who scored a team-high 23 points.

“It’s not really a part of the game plan — we like to play inside-out a lot — but when Francis (Marion) doubled down on our bigs, and our guys were open, they took open shots,” Jones said. “We practice a lot of threes, and when our guys start knocking them down we’re tough to beat. When we’re missing them, we’ve got to attack inside more.”

“(It’s) just my teammates finding me, motivating me to shoot more, and Coach Jones motivating me to shoot more and play defense, and let my defense be the offense,” said Kirk, who also had five rebounds. “It’s just been a grinding-out time at practice, getting a lot of reps.”

Carson Mounce also had a solid scoring effort for the Braves, with 15 points with a team-high seven rebounds.

“I would say the change in the offense, I really like,” Mounce said. “It’s a lot of freedom, more so kind of getting the ball and making plays for yourself, but also reacting to what the team does and being in the right place at the right time.”

All 10 Braves who played in the game scored at least two points, with five scoring eight or more, including David Strother and Shaun Kirk with nine each and Micah Kinsey with eight.

“That’s what we’re built off of, our team is a collective; we’ve got 10 guys that can really go,” Jones said. “Our bench scored 31 points this game. That’s what we recruit for; we recruit guys that (have a balanced game), scoring, defense, get rebounds; we’ve got a lot of versatile guys, and having those guys on the team, when other guys are off, other guys step up. We have a lot of scoring from a lot of places.”

Winston Hill scored 31 points with 12 rebounds for the Patriots and Keith Matthews scored 22 with five assists.

The win marked the halfway point in conference play for the Braves, who are tied for the PBC lead with Lander, one game ahead of USC Aiken. They begin their second run through the league Saturday at Clayton State.

“I like where we’re headed, we’re headed in the right direction,” Jones said. “As long we we rebound a little bit better and defensively continue to give a lot pressure, I think we’ll be fine.”

Lady Braves’ defense stops Patriots run, leads to win

As the second half of Wednesday’s game against UNC Pembroke began, Francis Marion made a run at the Braves, threatening to erase the Braves’ double-digit halftime lead.

But once the Patriots got within a four points, the Braves made a couple of shots — then the defense returned to its first-half ways and shut Francis Marion down the rest of the way to earn a 62-44 win.

“I thought for the most part we grinded it out for 40 minutes defensively,” Braves coach John Haskins said. “They’ve got a lot of length, and I thought we did a good job competing on the glass. We took care of the ball … and got to the free-throw line some in the second half.”

With UNCP (9-10, 4-7 PBC) leading 32-20 at halftime, Francis Marion (9-8, 5-6 PBC) came out of the locker room with an 8-0 run to make it 32-28.

The Braves — particularly Melanie Horne — responded. Horne hit a jumper for a 34-28 lead, ending a 4:05 Braves scoring drought to start the third, then after a Patriots free throw hit a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 37-29.

“When the other team’s making a run, (baskets like that are huge), and that’s where we ran two things for (Horne) in a row,” Haskins said. “She made two huge plays. That’s a basketball player making a play.”

“It put the momentum back on our side, and felt like that’s what we needed to just shut the game out and end it,” Horne said.

Camryn Johnson hit a triple to pull the Patriots back within five at 37-32, but Shaniya Lester answered with her own trey and Deja McCain hit two free throws to make the lead double digits again at 42-32, while the Braves defense was getting stops on the other end. UNCP went the last 3:23 of the third without a field goal, but held a 42-34 lead going to the fourth.

In the fourth, UNCP continued to stretch their lead, including baskets from Diamond Fedrick, Alcenia Purnell and Horne, taking a 51-36 lead with 6:44 left, holding the Patriots without a field goal for over 3 1/2 minutes to start the period.

The Braves twice led by as many as 19 late in the fourth before the final 18-point margin.

Horne scored 18 points for UNCP. Purnell scored 15 points with four assists, continuing a recent stretch in which the freshman guard is developing into a more explosive scorer.

“I feel like I’ve been holding that back a little bit,” Purnell said. “In high school I was kind of shy and didn’t attack as much, and when I got here I feel like coach gave me the opportunity and showed me what I can do, so attacking, I’m looking for it, and if it’s there, it’s there.”

Tiara Williams led the Braves with nine rebounds, tripling her previous career high of three.

UNCP held a 26-14 advantage in points in the paint and scored 19 points off 15 Patriots turnovers. The Braves held the Patriots to 25.8 percent shooting from the field; Haskins said the team’s defensive success made things easier for the offense, too.

“When you’re struggling to get stops, it puts so much pressure on your offense, and our offense at times has been really not consistent,” Haskins said. “If we can keep getting stops, that doesn’t put as much pressure on our offense.”

Francis Marion led 7-2 early but UNCP tied the score at 9-9 and took a 14-12 lead before the Patriots tied the game at 14-14 after one quarter.

The Braves led 20-18 before starting a stretch in which they held Francis Marion without a field goal for the final 7:10 of the second quarter, ending the half on a 12-2 run to take a 32-20 lead at the break.

Kiana Adderton scored 19 points for Francis Marion with seven rebounds and Tatyana McClaney scored 12 points with nine rebounds.

UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Melanie Horne goes up for an inside shot against Francis Marion during Wednesday’s game in Pembroke. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_INSIDE-IF-ROOM-AF4P8945.jpg UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Melanie Horne goes up for an inside shot against Francis Marion during Wednesday’s game in Pembroke. UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Carson Mounce, 21, puts up an inside shot over Francis Marion’s Keith Matthews, 1, during Wednesday’s game in Pembroke. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_FRONT-AF4P9186.jpg UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Carson Mounce, 21, puts up an inside shot over Francis Marion’s Keith Matthews, 1, during Wednesday’s game in Pembroke.

Chris Stiles Staff Writer