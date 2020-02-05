ELIZABETHTOWN — Down to East Bladen in the final moments of Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference matchup, the St. Pauls girls basketball team channeled the only other time this season it had been in that situation.

An intense crowd and some adversity levied by the opposition reminded the Bulldogs of the Robeson County Shootout title game at Purnell Swett, and much like that game, St. Pauls closed out the contest pitting the top two teams in the league on the road for a 58-47 overtime win.

“It took everything that we gave out there. We had to give everything and more,” St. Pauls senior Iyania Evans said. “We just had to tell each other to take it back to the Purnell game. We were actually down six in that game so we took it back to how we felt in that game.”

St. Pauls (20-0, 13-0 TRC) trailed East Bladen (18-4, 12-2 TRC) by three with a minute and a half to go in the regulation, St. Pauls coach Mike Moses used a timeout to calm the nerves of his team.

“I saw the same team that was at Purnell Swett in December. Regardless of what people say about, ‘Our conference is this. Our conference is that.’ When we have tough games, we pull it out,” he said. “Our girls stuck together and found a way.

“I told them we need to be poised and be patient and let’s run our stuff. They showed me in a tough game, they can pull it out.”

Out of the timeout, St. Pauls trimmed it to 42-40 on a Shakiya Floyd free throw, and a T.J. Eichelberger layup with a minute to go was the final scoring of regulation.

In overtime, the scoring of Eichelberger and Jakieya Thompson took off. The pair had a poor shooting effort in the first four quarters, with Thompson saddled with foul trouble, and they combined for 10 of the Bulldogs’ 14 points in the extra session.

“When the game mattered, fourth quarter and overtime, there (Thompson) goes,” Moses said. “T.J. is just T.J. Big shots after big shots. T.J. could absolutely not do nothing for four quarters and if the game came down to a game-winner, I’m going with T.J.”

Eichelberger had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while six of Thompson’s seven points came in overtime.

While the pair lifted the team in the extra frame, the play of Evans in the post carried the team to the season sweep of the defending league champions and their best shot. Evans had 23 points and 20 rebounds while battling the flu.

“I just had to step up and get everybody else that’s usually involved in any other game, and I had to get them involved and pick their heads up,” Evans said. “I just had to pray before the game because I wasn’t feeling good. I was crying and everything and my stomach was hurting.”

Evans scored eight of St. Pauls’ first nine points in the game as St. Pauls led 9-6 after the first period, and had at least two buckets in the following three quarters as St. Pauls led by as much as 11 points midway through the third quarter.

Then the Eagles made their run. East Bladen outscored St. Pauls 17-11 in the fourth quarter. The teams traded the lead midway through the fourth quarter before St. Pauls jumped ahead 39-36 on an Evans bucket. Two St. Pauls turnovers later put East Bladen up 42-39 with 1:48 left.

“I knew a game like this would come from East Bladen. (Coach) Patty’s (Evers) been to all types of state championships and she’s a really good coach,” Moses said.

East Bladen was led in scoring by Alexus Mitchell with 11 points and Patience Ward with nine points.

St. Pauls goes to West Bladen on Friday with a chance to claim the regular-season title with a win, while East Bladen goes to East Columbus.

St. Pauls holds off East Bladen

The St. Pauls boys basketball team closed Tuesday’s road Three Rivers Conference game at East Bladen hitting 12 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to claim a 60-48 win.

St. Pauls (16-5, 10-3 TRC) had been burdened with bad free-throw shooting in recent games and bucked the trend against East Bladen (3-16, 2-12 TRC).

Leading St. Pauls in scoring was Emonta Smith and Waltay Jackson with 13 points apiece and Caleb Henderson had eight points.

Corey Mckoy had 17 points to lead East Bladen and Zach Meares had 12 points.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls senior Iyania Evans goes up for a contested shot against East Bladen’s Lorna Mendell on Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ 58-47 overtime road Three Rivers Conference win. Evans, battling the flu, had 23 points and 20 rebounds. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_6972.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls senior Iyania Evans goes up for a contested shot against East Bladen’s Lorna Mendell on Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ 58-47 overtime road Three Rivers Conference win. Evans, battling the flu, had 23 points and 20 rebounds.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor