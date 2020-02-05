UNCP’s O’Neil wins No. 700

February 4, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
UNCP Athletics file photo UNCP baseball coach Paul O’Neil talks to his team during a mound visit in a game last season. With the win over Queens on Tuesday, the Braves’ skipper earned his 700th career win.

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team pounded out 12 hits and tacked up a trio of multi-run innings, and the Braves gave head coach Paul O’Neil his 700th career coaching victory with a 13-3 rout of visiting Queens on Tuesday evening at Sammy Cox Field.

The result helped the Braves (3-1) get on the board in the series with Queens (0-4) who captured both ends of the home-and-home series last season. Tuesday’s contest marked the fourth leg of a season-opening eight-game home stand for UNCP.

Queens starter Nick Nelson issued free passes to the first three batters of the bottom of the first frame, and Ethan Baucom’s sacrifice fly to deep center field gave the hosts a lead they would not relinquish. Jarratt Mobley’s RBI groundout pushed the lead out to a pair of runs.

UNCP loaded the bases with three consecutive one-out singles, and used a muffed throw at the plate to tack on a pair of runs in the third. Wellington Guzman’s two-run single two batters later gave the hosts a 6-0 advantage.

The Royals responded the next half inning and used two hits and a pair of costly errors by UNCP to cut their deficit in half. Noah Jones gave the visitors their first run of the game on a RBI single. An ill-timed error two batters later brought two more runs racing home.

The Braves put the game out of reach with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Garrett Littleton and Trevor Clemons both recorded RBI singles, and Baucom crushed a grand slam over the fence in left field.

Baucom drove in five runs in the win.

The Braves will continue their season-opening eight-game home stand this weekend when they welcome Lock Haven (0-0) to Pembroke for a three-game set at Sammy Cox Field. The squads will open the weekend with a 3 p.m. contest on Friday.

Bennett sets program mark in split

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh of a close game-one loss, but used timely hitting early in game two to secure a doubleheader split with Chowan on Tuesday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field. Chowan took game one, 5-3, but UNCP led for all seven innings in a 3-1 victory in the nightcap.

The series split helped the Braves (4-2) improve to 20-6 all-time against Chowan (1-1) who opened up its season in Pembroke on Tuesday. The game-two victory marked UNCP head coach Brittany Bennett’s 154th as UNCP skipper and moved the seventh year head coach atop the program’s all-time wins list.

Leading the Braves in Game One were Jordan Adcox with two hits for a double, a homer and two RBIs and Kaitlynn Norton went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

In the second game, Rendi Wetherington and Tatum Brummit each drove in a run.

The Braves will be travel to South Carolina on Saturday to take on Newberry (2-0). First pitch of the twinbill is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Smith Road Complex.

UNCP Athletics file photo UNCP baseball coach Paul O’Neil talks to his team during a mound visit in a game last season. With the win over Queens on Tuesday, the Braves’ skipper earned his 700th career win.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_B77Y7380.jpgUNCP Athletics file photo UNCP baseball coach Paul O’Neil talks to his team during a mound visit in a game last season. With the win over Queens on Tuesday, the Braves’ skipper earned his 700th career win.
Braves down Queens at home

Staff report