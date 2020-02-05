UNCP football adds 12 in 2020 signing class

By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team’s signing class for 2020 isn’t as big as some others in recent memory, but what the class lacks in quantity it may make up for in quality.

Braves head coach Shane Richardson is excited about the 12 players who inked to become Braves on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a very well-rounded and just a good solid class, trying to fill some quality depth behind some of the positions,” Richardson said. “The thing I really like about it is all 12 of these guys made a commitment to UNCP and were all-in on it, and I feel good about all these guys and what they bring to the table. We look for well-rounded guys, with their character, their academic seriousness and obviously good football players, and these 12 guys fit that mold.

“We knew it was going to be a little smaller than the last couple of years. We’re in a great spot with our roster, and what we want to do is just try to fill in some guys that could come in and develop so eventually in the next couple years they’re able to get in the mix and compete. Of course, you don’t get every single guy you want and target, and yet we feel really good with where we’re at with 12. We knew it was going to be a little bit smaller class, so I think we ended up pretty solid here.”

One position of emphasis was offensive line, with four players signing at the position. Three are from Greensboro — Keith Quick from Southeast Guilford High School, Jalen Williams from Dudley and Ethan Ryan from Northern Guilford — in addition to Kaceion Williams, who prepped at Kinston.

“We’ve got a couple (offensive lineman) we’re really excited about this year,” Richardson said. “We signed four of those guys, and I always think that you can never have enough good O-lineman. Keith Quick and Jalen Williams will have opportunities I think relatively soon to work into something, and I feel really good about always bringing the depth of big guys on our team. That’s a position at our level that you need to make sure you stay constantly stocked up on.”

In the trenches on the other side of the line of scrimmage, the program added three defensive lineman. This includes Purnell Swett’s Austin Chavis (see related story here), who may also see time at the linebacker position, and also includes Osa Idehen from East Mecklenburg in Charlotte and Darryll Malachi from Bedingfield in Wilson.

“Kind of similarly with the O-line, you want to keep those big guys in the program,” Richardson said. “Those guys have a chance to develop and I think their futures are very bright.”

While Josh Jones is entrenched as the starter at the quarterback position, the Braves signed a potential signal-caller of the future in Colin Johnson, from Lee County High School in Sanford. Johnson helped lead Lee County to a NCHSAA 3A state championship game appearance in 2019.

“He has a pedigree that he’s coming from of winning football games and a lot of them, a high academic kid, great family, and has the tools to be a really good quarterback,” Richardson said. “So I want to get him in the program and develop him; hopefully he can be mentored by Josh (Jones), and even the other guys we have in the program, and it just creates great competition and pushes guys to see who can really rise to the top. Of course, quarterback is very unique; there’s one guy on the field, very specifically, and we’re excited about Colin’s future.”

The class was rounded out with: Paulvin Horton, a wide receiver from Garner High School; Jordan Brown, a defensive back from Myers Park in Charlotte; Jalen Richeson, a linebacker from Grassfield in Chesapeake, Va.; and Benari Black, a linebacker from West Charlotte High School.

Richardson says he and his coaching staff spent a lot of time and effort recruiting, searching not just for the best players, but also the best fits for the Braves program for the 2020 season and beyond.

“In this day in age, you’ve got to really make sure that you’re cultivating the relationship, and make sure you’re recruiting guys for the right reasons,” Richardson said. “I really believe in our process and how we do it, because we’re looking for the best fit, and we’re looking for players who want UNCP and want to be at UNCP just as much as the coaching staff want them to be good production players for us as well. It’s always got to be a mutual attraction and something that fits good for us as well, and that’s what I really like about these 12 guys.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

