Coleman, Oxendine sign with Fayetteville State

February 5, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Caleb Oxendine signs his letter of intent with Fayetteville State.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Marqueise Coleman signs his letter of intent with Fayetteville State.

ST. PAULS — When the St. Pauls football team was in a bind this season on offense, one formula that always worked was running Marqueise Coleman right behind lineman Caleb Oxendine.

Heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, Oxendine had already committed to Fayetteville State. And just like Coleman did many times on the gridiron over the last two seasons, he followed Oxendine as he announced he will attend Fayetteville State in the fall.

“They are go-to guys in the fact that when it become gut-check time, we were going on Caleb’s side giving it to ‘Queise,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “These guys work hard in the weight room, they don’t skip out on sets and they don’t skip out on days. That’s what they brought to the program the last two years and we were able to have so much success because they both are next-level guys.”

Both earned a full ride to play football for the Broncos.

Coleman, the Robeson County Heisman, rushed for more than 1,900 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior for the Bulldogs, and rushed for over 3,500 yards in his final two seasons at St. Pauls. Coming into the announcement on Wednesday, Coleman had offers from Winston-Salem State, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State.

With UNCP, Winston-Salem State and Fayetteville State hats sitting in front of him, Coleman went with the program that he said made him feel most comfortable.

“When I went in the cafe, I seen all the running backs there. They ate together. It was like a brotherhood,” Coleman said. “All the hard work and the time I put in worked real good. Now I showed everybody that I can be on the next level.”

Oxendine was an all-conference and all-county offensive lineman for the Bulldogs this past season and said that he saw football as a vessel to take him to the next level.

“I knew my family couldn’t afford college so I had to push myself, getting my grades first and then I had to push myself on the field,” Oxendine said. “I just can’t explain it. When they offered me, I started crying.”

With the pair signing to play for the Broncos, both said they see how they can bring chemistry to the next level.

“We’ve got a good running back, a good offensive line and we are going to win championships at Fayetteville State,” Oxendine said. “It’s going to help build more of a relationship on and off the field. We can play together on Saturday and be better together.”

Having a familiar lineman to run behind is something Coleman looks forward to.

“They all wanted me to go with him. At first, I didn’t know where I was going to go, then last night I thought real hard about it and then I made my final decision,” Coleman said. “I’m just ready to work.”

Setzer had glowing comments for both players after coaching Oxendine for four years and Coleman for the last two.

“‘Queise is a big play guy. He’s one of those guys, the more touches he gets, he’s going to be due for a big play,” Setzer said. “I think Caleb is going to have a good chance of playing early. The sky’s the limit for him.”

The Broncos have played in the last three CIAA championship games.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

