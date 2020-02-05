Lumberton’s Todd heading to Fayetteville State

By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Courtesy photo Lumberton’s Michael Todd signs his letter of intent with Fayetteville State on Wednesday.

LUMBERTON — As Lumberton’s Michael Todd mulled the large decision of which college football program to play for, he didn’t just pick the biggest program to offer him. He picked the one he felt was the best fit.

Todd signed to play at Fayetteville State on Wednesday, choosing the Division-II Broncos over other offers that included teams at the Division-I Football Championship Subdivision level.

“I’ve put in a lot of work to get to the next level,” Todd said. “My coaches always told me to play hard, whether we win or lose, because you never know who’s watching, and I’m glad Fayetteville State gave me the opportunity to play at the next level. And I want to thank God for keeping me healthy and letting me play at the next level.”

Todd’s offers at the FCS level were North Carolina Central and Morgan State, and he also had Division-II offers from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Johnson C. Smith. But Fayetteville State was the school that felt the most comfortable for him.

“I like the feel of it myself, the coaches, the football stadium, everything,” he said. “One of our former players, Kion (Smith), goes there, and he told me it was really good, and I liked what I saw from their coaches.

“I felt like Fayetteville State was the fit for me, for where I can spend my next four years and my education.”

In addition to Smith, Todd has an aunt that previously attended the CIAA school.

Todd played on the line on both sides of the ball in high school, and will play offensive line collegiately. He was an all-conference and all-county performer for the Pirates.

After struggling through a couple of tough seasons in his upperclassman years at Lumberton, Todd is excited about the potential of experiencing success with the Broncos, who have reached the CIAA title game three straight seasons.

“I feel like this is a reward; it’s going to help me get better, and I know we’re going to win there,” Todd said. “And I would like to thank Lumberton, they helped me out a lot, through adversity.”

In addition to football, Todd plays basketball for the Pirates, and throws shot put for the track and field team.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_file3-2.jpegTodd

Chris Stiles

Staff Writer