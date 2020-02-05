Purnell Swett’s Chavis stays home, signs with UNCP

By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Austin Chavis signs his national letter of intent to play college football at UNC Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett senior Austin Chavis considered leaving home to play his college football. But during the recruiting process, the campus where he felt most at home was the one closest to home.

Wednesday, Chavis signed to play collegiately at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke — he’ll play his home games at Grace P. Johnson Stadium, just 2.2 miles from the Big Mo Stadium field where he starred for the Rams.

“At first, I was actually planning on going away to play football, but when I went to UNCP, it ended up feeling like home,” said Chavis, who also had offers from Fayetteville State and Johnson C. Smith. “When I went on a visit, they were all great to me, all talked to me the whole time, even the players. It’s just a great atmosphere.”

Chavis totaled 100 tackles in his senior season at Purnell Swett, with 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, and was an all-conference selection. He also plays basketball and baseball for the Rams, but football has long been his top sport.

“Football’s always been my passion, so just the chance to get to play at the next level is a blessing,” Chavis said. “I’m happy I’m able to get another chance to play four or five years of football.”

Chavis, a defensive lineman for the Rams, is a player who could be flexible with the Braves, where he was one of 12 players who signed Wednesday (see related story, page B4).

“Obviously getting Austin Chavis, from right here locally at Purnell Swett; we’re excited about him,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “The thing that’s really exciting about him is he can play multiple positions; he’s a player we can move around and figure out what spot best fits him, best fits our team. I like that a lot about him.”

That flexibility was on display at the prep level, as Chavis played on both sides of the ball. As a senior, he was a key passing target at the tight end position, and even threw a touchdown pass against rival Lumberton in his final high school game.

“He had multiple roles, offense and defense, even when he was a sophomore,” said Purnell Swett interim head coach Robbie Brown, who also coached Chavis as an assistant. “(Former Purnell Swett coach Jon) Sherman and I tried to work him into the offense, because we knew he was a defensive player primarily, but we tried to work him into the offense because he was that good and that’s where we needed him.”

Chavis is prepared to take the strong work ethic he showed at Purnell Swett down the street to UNCP, and hopes to help the program recapture its success from a few years back.

“They’re getting a player that’s ready to work, ready to compete, and hopefully change the program around,” Chavis said. “It’s going to be great.”

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Austin Chavis signs his national letter of intent to play college football at UNC Pembroke.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989, or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

