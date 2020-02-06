UNCP women hold on to top Flagler

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
PEMBROKE — The final moments of Wednesday’s game for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team was a bit of a blur to coach John Haskins.

With the game tied under a minute to go, the Braves were able to hold off Flagler’s hot shooting in the fourth quarter to pull out a 58-54 win.

“We ran a play to try and get Mel(anie Horne) a shot when we advanced it with about 40 some seconds left and after that I don’t remember,” Haskins said. “We were just trying to hold the ball after the intentional foul.

“That was a big stop the play before then.”

After Flagler (5-14, 3-10 PBC) tied the game at 51-all with 1:43 left, the Braves (10-11, 5-8 PBC) took a timeout with 45 seconds left in the game. While the plan was to set up a shot for Horne on the following possession, but Aliyah Farmer was the one to put the Braves up on a jumper with 31 seconds left.

The Braves got a stop on the opposite end of the floor the next time down, and an intentional foul by the Saints helped the UNCP lead grow to five points, 56-51, before Flagler touched the ball again with less than 20 seconds to go in the game.

That ending stretch came after Flagler came out in the fourth quarter firing on offense. The Saints scored 23 points in the final period while shooting 53%.

“I knew it was going to be a struggle. They are a very good basketball team, they’re very athletic,” Haskins said. “I thought we were really good defensively the first and third quarters, not so good the second and fourth. They made a great run to come back and actually take the lead, but we didn’t fold. We made some plays when we needed to.”

UNCP led 43-31 going into the fourth, but the Saints’ gained an advantage as their leading scorer, Rayven Wade, scored nine points in the fourth that was her only time on the floor in the game.

Despite the Saints closing the gap in the fourth, they led briefly in the final period. A N’Mya Pierce shot with less than three minutes left gave the Saints their first lead since the first quarter before two Shaniya Lester free throws put the Braves back up on the next possession to end a 5 1/2-minute scoring drought for the Braves.

The third quarter had brought struggles for the Braves this season, according to Haskins, but on Wednesday his team looked different coming out of halftime. The Braves opened the second half on a 14-0 run, to go up 39-23. That lead was the largest of the night for the Braves as the Saints slowly chipped away at the lead from there.

“We’ve had some games where we really struggled in the third quarter and I was really happy with the way we came out,” Haskins said. “But then we struggled attacking the zone. We really struggled at attacking the zone at times.”

While Horne was held to four points, a balanced offensive effort helped the Braves to the victory. Four starters scored in double figures, with Lester and Courtney Smith each scoring 11 points and Farmer and Alcenia Purnell adding 10 each. Jillian Ebron had nine points off the bench.

“I thought Aliyah had a good game obviously and did some good things for us and I thought Courtney had a good game. Courtney attacked the basket some and had a three,” Haskins said. “(Purnell) was solid and had some turnovers.

“Shaniya is always going to give you a hustle game and Shaniya really worked hard for us.”

Flagler was led in scoring by Jazzy Mathis with 16 points and Pierce had 13.

The Braves play at North Georgia on Saturday.

