Braves dominate boards, Flagler

February 5, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Akia Pruitt goes up for an inside shot during Wednesday’s game against Flagler.

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball program preaches rebounding.

When a team dominates like the Braves did on the glass boards Wednesday, and also makes a lot of shots, they usually dominate on the scoreboard, too.

The Braves held a comfortable advantage over Flagler in the rebounding margin and shot 55.2 percent from the field, earning a 93-69 win.

“(Rebounding) was key,” UNCP interim head coach Tony Jones said. “They take a lot of 3s, so long shots, long rebounds, sometimes it gets out of your zone area and it might bounce back to them. But we did a pretty good job. It still should’ve been plus-15, plus-20, but it solidified the game by getting those (rebounds). We had a great team effort, Akia (Pruitt) with nine, Spencer (Levi) with eight and other guys with four or five.”

No. 23 UNCP (17-4, 11-2 Peach Belt Conference) held Flagler (11-10, 7-6 PBC) without an offensive rebound for the entire first half, with eight for the game, and held a 40-30 advantage in total rebounding for the game, including a 21-10 mark in the first half.

The Braves led 37:20 of the game, scoring 29 points off turnovers while the Saints scored only six off turnovers. UNCP led in fast break points, 21-2.

“That’s how our offense usually works, is from our defense,” Jones said. “If we guard well and they take a bad shot or get a steal, it becomes an easy basket in transition. We did well spacing down the court, and we’ve got to do a better job of attacking and getting to the rim.”

The win was UNCP’s 11th in its last 12 games, and its 20th in the last 22 games against Flagler.

David Strother and Akia Pruitt each scored 19 points to lead the Braves. Strother was 8-for-10 from the floor and 3-for-4 from distance, while Pruitt had nine rebounds; both had three assists.

“For me it was attacking when I could, and not thinking and just taking the open shots,” Strother said.

“They did a lot of doubling, so we did a good job of moving the ball and finding each other, or cutting to the open spaces,” Pruitt said.

Spencer Levi scored 12 points with eight rebounds, including a pair of rim-shaking dunks; on one of them he took off from about 10 feet from the basket. Those dunks, in addition to some of Strother’s 3s and other key shots throughout the game, sent jolts of energy through the crowd.

“I think it’s needed, because when that happens, granted we have to get back on defense and act like we’ve been there before, but you can just feel it, when we hit a 3, we get a dunk, our sixth man is very prevalent,” Levi said. “Our crowd and everything, they’re there, and it helps our bench, it helps our coaches, it helps everything around, and making it different on the other team.”

Jordan Ratliffe scored 13 points with five rebounds for UNCP. Micah Kinsey had eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

Gedi Juozapaitis led Flagler with 22 points and had six rebounds and four assists. Derrick Ellis Jr. had 14 points and Damerit Brown scored 13 with a team-high seven rebounds.

Flagler took an 11-10 lead less than seven minutes into the game, but that would be the Saints’ last lead of the contest. The Braves went on a 9-0 run for a 19-11 lead, then after the Saints closed to within a point at 28-27 with 5:30 left in the half the Braves went on an 11-0 run to take a 39-27 lead. UNCP led 44-34 at halftime.

UNCP started the second half on a 13-4 run that included five David Strother points, stretching its lead to to 57-38. The Braves led by 20 twice in the middle portions of the second half.

The Saints closed within 13 after an 11-4 run made it a 67-54 game, but from that point UNCP gradually stretched the lead up to the final 24-point margin, their largest lead. Levi, Ratliffe and Shaun Kirk each had stretches with consecutive baskets as the Braves pulled further ahead late.

UNCP, who leads the conference outright after Lander’s loss to Augusta Wednesday, plays Saturday at North Georgia.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

