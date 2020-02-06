Local gems shine on diamond: UNCP baseball features four Robeson County players

By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
UNCP Athletics UNCP pitcher and Fairmont graduate Randy Floyd has stepped into a bigger role on the Braves’ pitching staff this year.
UNCP Athletics The 2019 Robeson County pitcher of the year Darren Bowen pitches against Queens on Tuesday. The former Red Devil has appeared in two of the Braves’ first four games.

PEMBROKE — Three years ago, four young men shared a local high school baseball field each time St. Pauls met Fairmont.

Today, they’re sharing the same field again, still in Robeson County, but as teammates with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball program.

Randy Floyd, Darren Bowen and J.J. Oxendine are part of this year’s Braves pitching staff, while Ted McNeill is on the team as a reserve outfielder.

“It’s good, growing up playing against everybody, and then you get here and you’re still all competitive and talk junk to each other just as much — it’s fun,” Floyd said.

Floyd pitched at Fairmont, and is in his second season with the Braves program. The other three players were teammates at St. Pauls; McNeill and Oxendine played the last two years together at Southeastern Community College, while Bowen finished his prep career at Red Springs.

“That’s really cool (to reunite with Oxendine and McNeill),” Bowen said. “The chemistry was already there with us, so you’re not going somewhere where you don’t know anybody. You can just go in and fit in with the guys because you already know what to expect from those guys.”

In addition to playing together in high school, McNeill and Oxendine are cousins.

“We’ve played ever since coach pitch together,” McNeill said. “And I’ve played with Darren, I met him his freshman year in high school, as an 11th grader, so it was pretty cool to come back and join them again.”

Having four local players play with the program — and play well over the season’s first four games — is a big plus for Braves head coach Paul O’Neill.

“It’s important to have local guys who are good players,” O’Neill said. “You’ve got to be a good player to fit in our program — having local kids who can play is definitely a plus. You’ve got kids who know the area, know what the expectations are, you have the support.”

The ability to play in front of their families and their hometown communities is important to each of the four players.

“I grew up coming and watching the games from when I was little, and it’s always been a dream of mine to stay local and stay home, and I know the environment really well so it’s a special deal,” said Floyd, who pitched three scoreless innings as the team’s opening-day starter last week.

“It’s really good because I’m close to home, and when I get to play, all my family can come, they don’t have to drive too far, and I’m doing it for my hometown,” Oxendine said.

For Oxendine and McNeill, the season has been one of transition after transferring from the junior-college level. McNeill has played in two games as a defensive replacement in the outfield, and Oxendine has pitched three innings allowing one hit and one run thus far in 2020.

“It’s a big change,” Oxendine said. “A four-year is way different than a community college; it’s more hard work, it’s more time, more competition.”

“I worked hard at Southeastern to be able to come to a four-year and play,” said McNeill, whose uncle Daniel McNeill also played for the Braves. “Once I got the call, it was automatic, I wanted to come.”

The transition has been even larger for Bowen in his freshman campaign; he has pitched three innings with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts so far.

“I came and I’ve put in a lot of work, I feel like,” Bowen said. “It was rough, I’m not going to lie, it’s a lot of work. You can’t just come here and expect to do good from the beginning, because it’s a transition, and the older guys are going to let you know it’s a transition. I think if you just follow their lead, they’ll show you what to do.”

The presence of four Robeson County players in the Braves program shows how well players are developing in the county — and perhaps well pave the way for more of those players on local high school fields to play collegiately in Robeson County as well.

“I feel like our county has improved dramatically in baseball,” O’Neill said. “I think it’s improved from how we’ve gone about our coaching, and I think it’s done from the little leagues up, a big improvement. The high schools are doing a really good job of developing some of their players now, and we’re reaping the benefit of getting some of these guys who are from our community, to stay at home, and they’re the right fit for us at this particular time.”

