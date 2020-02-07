County basketball games for Friday rescheduled

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — With inclement weather canceling all after-school activities for the Public Schools of Robeson County, all basketball matchups involving county teams were postponed.

Fairmont at Red Springs will be played on Saturday with the JV games starting at 2 p.m. The varsity girls game should start at approximately 4 p.m.

Purnell Swett’s home game against Seventy-First was moved to Monday with a normal starting time.

St. Pauls at West Bladen and Richmond at Lumberton have been moved to Wednesday with the same time and site for all JV and varsity games. Lumberton is still having its Youth Night promotion on Wednesday.

