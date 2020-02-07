County basketball games for Friday rescheduled

LUMBERTON — Through the first half, the two teams playing for first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference on Tuesday night traded blows, with three ties and seven lead changes before halftime.

Then, Pinecrest guard Bradlee Haskell made sure his team wouldn’t be denied the league’s top spot.

“He took over,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said.

A third-quarter run, predominantly led by Haskell, propelled Pinecrest to a 57-49 win over Lumberton, as the Patriots moved back to a half-game in front of the Pirates for first.

“He’s really good, really good,” Edwards said of Haskell. “Definitely one that’s going to be in talks for player of the year in our league; he’s high level. The first two minutes of the second half is what kind of broke our back.”

With Pinecrest (18-3, 9-2 SAC) leading 25-23 coming out of halftime, Haskell scored on Pinecrest’s first three possessions of the third quarter, using a personal 7-0 run to stretch the Patriot lead to 32-23. The Patriots’ run continued — they scored the first 15 points of the third quarter and totaled an 18-0 run, dating back to the final points of the second quarter — and they took a 40-26 lead to the fourth.

Lumberton (17-3, 8-2 SAC) trailed 46-29 with 5:10 to play, but made a late run of their own with a 16-3 stretch, featuring two Shaleek Baker 3-pointers and a Jadarion Chatman 3-point play, that brought them to within a 50-45 score with 1:09 left.

But Haskell was a backbreaker again, as he was 6-for-7 on fourth-quarter free throws, including three in the final minute, to help Pinecrest seal the win. The Patriots as a whole were 13-for-17 at the line in the final period.

“Our guys fought toward the very end, which is really good,” Edwards said. “It shows that they do have some grit about them, but credit to (Pinecrest). Their coach had them ready; his game plan was better than mine, they took us out of everything offensively and it showed.”

Haskell scored 24 points to lead all scorers and had seven rebounds. He hit two triples as part of a Patriots shooting onslaught of seven 3-pointers, with Will Bode (12 points) and Sam Stoltz (eight points) also hitting two each.

“They had to have shot 70 percent from three,” Edwards said. “They lit it up, they shot really well. The style of play we play and they play is we’re going to give up the backside 3. When you play teams that can’t shoot the ball, that’s kind where we separate ourselves, but they shot it very well and we didn’t.”

Lumberton standout Jordan McNeill was held to six points, with only two after the first quarter, and had seven rebounds.

“They overhelped off of him, they took away every penetration they could, they denied him in the post, they made every shot tough, they boxed out really well, they kept him off the glass,” Edwards said. “He didn’t have but three offensive rebounds and he usually has about six or seven. They did a great job of scouting him, that’s for sure.”

Jadarion Chatman scored 15 points to lead the Pirates and Shaleek Baker had 11.

“(Shaleek) had some good minutes off the bench. He’s a really good spark guy,” Edwards said. “Jadarion’s had a good stretch of three or four games lately where he’s playing much better. (Pinecrest) taking away Jordan, taking away some of his outlets, that puts (Chatman) in some tough situations; he handled it decently well tonight.”

Matt Locklear and Michael Todd also scored six apiece, with Todd matching the team-high with seven rebounds.

Lumberton led 15-14 after the first quarter before trailing by two at the break. Neither team led by more than three points in the first half.

While each team now has two conference losses, the Patriots hold a half-game lead plus the tiebreaker over the Pirates after sweeping the season series; Pinecrest won 52-50 in Southern Pines on Jan. 7.

Second half dooms Lady Pirates

It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves.

After playing one of their best halves all season in the first 16 minutes against Pinecrest, the Lumberton girls basketball team returned to some of its recent struggles over the second half against the Patriots. After they led by 11 at halftime, the result was a 46-33 loss for the Pirates.

“We just came out too relaxed in the second half,” Lumberton coach Sam Davis said. “That third quarter, that was the worst quarter. We went out there and played lackadaisical. They weren’t rebounding like they were in the first half; when they were pushing the ball up the floor, they weren’t passing the ball to the right person.”

Lumberton (10-10, 3-7 SAC) led 13-4 after the first quarter and stretched its lead to 23-11 late in the half, taking a 23-12 lead to the locker room.

That’s when everything shifted back the Patriots’ way. Pinecrest (11-9, 6-5 SAC) outscored Lumberton 20-3 in the third quarter, with the Pirates held to one field goal as the Patriots made nine. The run ballooned to 27-3 before a free throw and, moments later, a Chadon Freeman basket ended the run.

After the run, each team scored seven points over the final 5:11, but the damage was done.

August Smith led the Pirates with 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the first half to key the Pirates’ lead. Katelyn Culbreth scored seven points with a team-high eight rebounds.

Keayna McLaughlin scred 21 points with eight rebounds for Pinecrest and Sha’Hoda Kelly had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Pinecrest swept the season series after also beating Lumberton 40-32 on Jan. 7, and has won four of five against the Pirates.

While the second half was the continuation of recent struggles for Lumberton, who has lost nine of its last 12, Davis saw the first half as evidence that his team can still be competitive against good competition.

“We play good defense, but we’ve got to score too. That’s what’s hurting us the most in a lot of the games,” Davis said. “I’ve seen some signs of getting better at that tonight in the first half, and if we get better at that, I guarantee we’ll win some games before the season’s out.”

Lumberton plays at Seventy-First Wednesday.

Red Springs tops Whiteville

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team earned a convincing win over Whiteville, who entered the night the solo leaders of the Three Rivers Conference, in a 56-35 decision inside Raymond Ammons Gymnasium.

Red Springs (11-10, 10-4 TRC) outscored Whiteville (12-5, 11-2 TRC) in every quarter of the win, taking a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, a 22-16 lead at halftime and a 41-29 lead to the fourth, before a 15-6 edge in the final period sealed the win.

Corell Love scored 18 points to lead the Red Devils, Jordan Ferguson had 14 and Jowan Baker had 10.

Ervin Moore led Whiteville with 13 points and Wendell Smith scored six.

Red Springs hosts Fairmont on Friday.

Jack Britt sweeps Purnell Swett

FAYETTEVILLE — The boys and girls basketball teams from Purnell Swett each lost on the road at Jack Britt Tuesday.

The Rams boys lost 47-45, as Jack Britt outscored them 18-13 in the fourth quarter.

Purnell Swett (7-12, 4-7 SAC) led 10-9 after the first quarter of the back-and-forth game; Jack Britt (5-16, 2-9 SAC) led 21-18 at halftime and Purnell Swett led 32-29 after the third.

Garyen Maynor led Purnell Swett with 12 points and Jayden Locklear had nine.

Langston Davis scored 16 to lead Jack Britt, who avenged a Jan. 7 loss to the Rams.

In the girls game, league-leading Jack Britt led throughout en route to a 66-40 win.

The Buccaneers led 16-10 after the first quarter, 30-19 at halftime and 49-25 going to the fourth as they earned a season sweep of the Rams.

Purnell Swett’s (12-7, 8-3 SAC) Kylie Chavis led all scorers with 22 points and Natalie Evington scored 10.

Nyla Cooper scored 17 points for Jack Britt (18-3, 11-0 SAC), Kaya Goldsby had 15 and Amber Nealy added 14.

Purnell Swett hosts Seventy-First Friday.

Fairmont sneaks by South Columbus

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys basketball team came from behind in the fourth quarter Tuesday to earn a Three Rivers Conference win over South Columbus, 60-57.

The Golden Tornadoes trailed 40-38 at the start of the fourth before outscoring the Stallions 22-17 over the last eight minutes.

The game was tied 12-12 after the first quarter and South Columbus (7-12, 5-9 TRC) led 30-28 at halftime.

Fairmont (11-10, 9-5 TRC) had two players with double-doubles, as Sharron Wilson scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and Kobe Davis had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Bradley scored eight points with six steals and five assists.

Jaquan Jordan led South Columbus with 15 boints, Aveon Bellamy scored 14 and Capt’n Jordan had 11.

In the girls game, Fairmont defeated South Columbus 56-27.

Paris Bethea had 19 points five steals. Amyrikal Vaught added 13 points, and Jakirra White chipped in 12 rebounds and Secret Davis had 11 rebounds.

Fairmont travels to Red Springs Friday.

Lumberton, St. Pauls wrestling bow out

Both teams in the NCHSAA state dual team wrestling championship were eliminated on Tuesday.

In the 4A bracket, Lumberton defeated Cary, 46-27, before falling to New Bern in the second round, 39-33.

In the 2A bracket, St. Pauls lost 59-9 to Washington. Danielle Gray had a pin at 106 pounds and Ethan Roberts earned a win by decision for the Bulldogs.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton's Lakiya Hunt, 32, puts up a shot over Pinecrest's Ella Clark, 23, during Tuesday's game between the schools in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton's Jordan McNeill, 5, elevates for a shot over Pinecrest's Noah Lyons, 10, during Tuesday's game between the schools in Lumberton.

Chris Stiles Staff Writer