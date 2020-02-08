From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Lonial Locklear and Bob Antone were the winners of this week’s senior shootout with a playoff victory over Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine.

The second flight was won by Johny Hunt and Mike Smith, with Bob Slahetka and Monte Herring taking second. The third flight was won by Tommy Belch and James Humphrey, with Jimmy Waddell and Gene Harrison coming in second. Slahetka, Ricky Harris, Ancil Jacobs and Rick Rogers were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier 68; Jeff Wishart 69; David Lowry Jr. 71; James Thompson 72; John Stanley 73; Jeff Broadwell 73; Kirk Hamilton 74; Billy Allen 74; Ricky Hamilton 74; Danny Lassiter 75; Richie Chmura 75; Eddie Butler 75; Eddie Mayers 75; Tommy Davis 76; James Cox 76; Dennis Andrews 77; Rick Baxley 77; Barry Leonard 77; Rick Smith 77.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

