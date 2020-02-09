Streak snapped: Red Springs boys defeat Fairmont for the first time in a decade

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Amyrikal Vaught goes up for a Fairmont basket in the second half against Red Springs on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Amyrikal Vaught goes up for a Fairmont basket in the second half against Red Springs on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson rises for a triple against Fairmont on Saturday as the Red Devils snapped a 28-game losing streak to the Golden Tornadoes, 58-48. Ferugson scored 15 points led the Red Devils in scoring. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson rises for a triple against Fairmont on Saturday as the Red Devils snapped a 28-game losing streak to the Golden Tornadoes, 58-48. Ferugson scored 15 points led the Red Devils in scoring.

RED SPRINGS — For the last 10 years, the Red Springs boys basketball team had close calls and tough losses to Fairmont.

Twenty-eight straight in fact.

But for the first time since February 2010, nearly 10 years to the day, the Red Devils finally got over the hump with a 58-48 win over their county rivals on Saturday.

“Every year I tell the kids I thought we had teams that are capable of beating Fairmont,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “I told them in there tonight that, ‘Y’all are a team that made history. We’ve got probably the worst rival loss to St. Pauls by 44 and then you come back and beat a team that we haven’t beat since 2010.’ We just keep making history.”

Behind the senior leadership of Jordan Ferguson, the Red Devils claimed their second win over a top-five team in the Three Rivers Conference after defeating Whiteville on Tuesday. Ferguson scored 15 points to lead the Red Devils, and 10 came in the fourth quarter.

Even though he has only been a part of the program for a short time of the 10 years without a win over Fairmont, Ferguson knew what this win meant.

“Last year we lost to them and I didn’t like it. This year it means a lot because we broke it,” Ferguson said. “It’s a confidence booster. That’s what it is.”

In a pivotal point in the fourth with Red Springs up 46-45, Ferguson stepped to the line, hitting the first free throw, and on the missed second shot he grabbed the rebound and drove baseline for a score to push the lead to 49-45 with 2:40 left in the game.

“I felt like it was an energy boost for the team because they see me going hard, and I’m a role model basically,” Ferguson said. “If they see me go hard, they will go hard for me.”

Fairmont never got closer and a Jahkeem Moore 3-pointer wih 25 seconds left would be the next bucket the Golden Tornadoes scored, ending a four-minute scoring drought.

Scoring dry spells were common for Fairmont in the second half as Red Springs’ defense dropped into its zone defense and settled into the officiating style after halftime.

“I thought they missed a couple assignments and they hit some big 3s, but we still continued to play,” Patterson said.

Red Springs was tied at 30 at halftime with the Golden Tornadoes and stretched the lead out to five, 40-35, late in the third quarter. Fairmont made three shots in the third quarter and four in the fourth quarter.

Moore was the Golden Tornadoes’ leading scorer with 16 points and Cameron Sweat had nine points.

Red Springs plays at West Columbus on Tuesday and hosts St. Pauls on Friday. Both opponents are in prime position to win the Three Rivers Conference regular season title, but the Red Devils feel like they should be a part of the conversation as well.

“I told them down the stretch the majority of the games are at home so I’ve been telling them to take care of business at home,” Patterson said. “We can get the No. 2 (seed) if we win out. That’s what we are eyeing on.”

Corell Love had 10 points and Corey Newton added nine in the win for the Red Devils.

Fairmont closes out the regular season against East Columbus on Tuesday.

Fairmont girls battle for win

The Fairmont girls basketball team’s 42-31 win over Red Springs on Saturday helped improve the current win streak for the team out to a season-high three games, and the game itself also was a first for the program.

First-year coach Marcus Thompson said his team hasn’t handled second-half adversity well this season, but that changed against the Red Devils.

“I can’t say enough about their fight, knowing what they had to do to get a three-game winning streak. They knew that to get the three-game winning streak they would have to fight, “Thompson said. “I’m learning that they have heart. I knew it come a point where we had to pullout a tough one and they finally pulled out a tough one.”

Red Springs took leads in the third and fourth quarters, but each time the Golden Tornadoes had an answer.

Fairmont came out of halftime up 20-17 and held the ball until getting out of its stalling offense with less than three minutes to go in the quarter. Red Springs got a turnover and over the next few possessions scored via Sydney Bell at the free throw line. An old-fashioned 3-point play from Anaja McArthur put the Red Devils up 23-20 with 1:53 left in the third.

Fairmont closed the period on a 6-1 run to go up 26-24 going into the final frame.

The teams tied the score three times in the first 2-plus minutes of the fourth, but after breaking a 30-30 tie on a Jakirra White basket with five minutes to go, Fairmont didn’t look back. The Golden Tornadoes’ defense held Red Springs without a made shot over the final 5:45 of the game.

“The defense is coming along. They still have a lot to learn, but it’s coming along,” Thompson said. “It says a lot about the defense.”

Amyrikal Vaught had 14 points and Paris Bethea had 13 points for Fairmont.

Bell had 11 points to lead Red Springs and McArthur had seven.

