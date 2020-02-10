Inman out at Fairmont; Coltharp named interim

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Former Fairmont football coach Kevin Inman coaches the offensive line prior to the 2019 season.

FAIRMONT — Fairmont football coach Kevin Inman was relieved of his head-coaching duties late last week and former Red Springs coach George Coltharp was named the interim coach for the program.

“High expectations have been the standard for our athletics teams at Fairmont,” A statement from Fairmont Athletic Director Michael Baker to The Robesonian read. “We feel that the football program has not been achieving at the level we would like to be. The time has come to try a different approach. We appreciate Coach Inman’s contributions to our football program and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The coaching change is the third head-coaching change in Robeson County since the start of the 2019 season. Fairmont will post the job and the vacancy means the school will be hiring a new football coach for the third time since 2013.

Inman was approved by the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education on Jan. 10, 2017, along with Red Springs’ Lawrence Ches. Both coaches shared the longest current tenure at their schools before the announcement of Inman’s firing.

Inman coached the Golden Tornadoes to a 16-19 record from 2017 to 2019, including a pair of appearances in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs his final two years. Under Inman’s guidance, Fairmont has produced the 2018 Robeson County Heisman in Jordan Waters and the 2019 county defensive player of the year in Cameron Harrington.

Fairmont never had an above-.500 season under Inman.

Inman previously was an offensive lineman for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and served as an assistant coach at South View before coming to Fairmont.

Baker said that having Coltharp on campus allowed them to have an interim coach with experience to lead the program through the search process.

“George has been a head coach before and is an experienced high school football coach,” Baker said. “Right now he is our best option to have at interim.”

Coltharp has served as a head coach at Westover, Western Harnett and Red Springs and as an assistant on several staffs since then.

Coltharp’s two best years coaching came in 2011 and 2012 at Red Springs. He won 10 games each season, with the 2012 team going perfect in the conference to claim the league’s regular season title. He hasn’t served as a head coach since 2013 when he left Red Springs.

