Bym: The more valuable rivalry

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor

As the heavy winds from the storms that moved through the area on Thursday caused the closing of school on Friday, I thought my chance at seeing history was gone with the wind.

With plans set to head to Chapel Hill on Saturday for my second North Carolina-Duke game in person, those plans changed as Red Springs and Fairmont postponed their meeting to Saturday. In this job, you learn to work around postponements, but adjusting my plans made me awfully annoyed Friday night and into Saturday.

People said I was crazy for passing up on seeing the best rivalry in all of sports in my opinion. I sure felt like it the more I heard it before the game at Red Springs, but I wanted to stay loyal to the local area and catch the second-biggest rivalry game to many sports fans in Robeson County, behind that of Duke and Carolina more than 100 miles to the north.

I know it was a helluva game in the Dean Dome, one I caught very briefly at the end after leaving Red Springs, but the history I saw as Red Springs ended a decade-long drought was much more important.

For the last four-plus years, I’ve covered a majority of the Red Springs-Fairmont boys clashes and learned of the Red Devils’ struggles in this series early on. I remember seeing the look of utter disbelief countless times on the faces of the Red Springs basketball players and coaches as time and time again Fairmont found a way to defeat their in-county and in-conference rival multiple times a year.

I knew the Red Devils’ time would come, and after beating Whiteville convincingly earlier in the week, I knew that Saturday would be just as good a time as any.

But that was uttered by others several times before.

Unlike in the past, the Red Devils showed toughness and poise in the closing minutes on Saturday, that were missing in past meetings with Fairmont, and even against some of the best in the Three Rivers Conference this season. It was a closing effort that UNC could’ve used against the Blue Devils, that’s for sure.

For Red Springs head coach Glenn Patterson, Saturday brought a sense of relief, admitting that he, “Finally got the monkey off his back,” just 10 days short of what the 10-year anniversary of his last win against the Golden Tornadoes.

While I look forward to possibly seeing another Carolina-Duke game again here soon, preferably an instant-classic like the one on Saturday, I can rest assured knowing the rivalry I witnessed just meant more for the two teams playing than the one that drew the national attention.

And the teams playing in Red Springs had a lot better looking uniforms.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

