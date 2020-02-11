Bym: Devils fight hangover for top-10 win over Florida State

February 10, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Gerry Broome | AP Photo Duke guard Tre Jones, left, chases the ball with Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham Monday.

DURHAM — As if the 48-hour turnarounds in Atlantic Coast Conference play aren’t already a challenge for teams to take on, going from an emotional thriller in overtime against a rival to come back and play a top-10 team at home adds an extra level of difficulty for any team.

That’s where No. 7 Duke found itself on Monday against No. 8 Florida State. The North Carolina hangover had its moments on the Blue Devils, with fatigue setting in, but they didn’t fold, and in the final eight minutes of the game Duke made the plays needed to claim the 70-65 win and solo second in the ACC standings.

“We beat a heckuva team tonight, after beating a heckuva team in an epic game 48 hours before,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “I don’t know where they got the energy the whole game to do this.”

With Florida State (20-4, 10-3 ACC) up 52-50 with 8 1/2 minutes left, Krzyzewski sensed the game could get away from his team and called a timeout to get to the TV timeout prematurely. Decision like that are why the 40-year head coach has more wins in all of college basketball, and it added another win to his total against the Seminoles.

“We were ready to get knocked out so we called a timeout,” he said. “That last 8:29, we were terrific. We were not tired. They talked. They made plays.”

Duke (21-3, 11-2 ACC) used a spurt out of the timeout to take the lead for good and then Tre Jones, Wendell Moore and Jordan Goldwire added buckets over the next six minutes as the Blue Devils took a 64-61 lead with 2 minutes remaining.

From there, the Blue Devils sealed the game at the foul line, and also by making similar hustle plays to the ones that sunk the Tar Heels over the weekend.

Goldwire matched his career-high 13 points — including 3-f0r-3 from deep — and in a game where energy was needed, he was the pivotal piece for the Blue Devils.

Jones matched his fellow guard with 13 points as the pair were two of four Blue Devils in double figures. Matthew Hurt added 12 points off the bench and Vernon Carey collected 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“Everyone stepped up when we needed everyone to step up and win games,” Jones said. “Being able to fight back in that game on Saturday showed an area of growth and being able to refocus after that big win to come back and get the win was huge for us.”

The effort through all the adversity had Krzyzewski tickled pink after the game, and he has a right to be after his team showed the form of a national-title contender that closes out tough games with a quick turnaround.

“They were terrific tonight. Not many teams would’ve won tonight after Saturday,” Krzyzewski said. “I’m so proud of them right now. I wish you could feel what I feel.”

Duke plays next at home against Notre Dame on Saturday, with a little extra lead-in time. Rest up, Devils.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_file1-22-2.jpeg

Gerry Broome | AP Photo Duke guard Tre Jones, left, chases the ball with Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham Monday.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_124487275-a6c6a41d935d4450b16dc6bafc8f16f3.jpgGerry Broome | AP Photo Duke guard Tre Jones, left, chases the ball with Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham Monday.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.