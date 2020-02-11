Bym: Devils fight hangover for top-10 win over Florida State

Instead of basketball Friday, the seemingly non-stop gusts of wind on the back end of the strong line of storms that hit late Thursday was joined by another flow of air — a collective pausing sigh from the Robeson County basketball community.

Since school was cancelled for Friday, all games were too, allowing high school basketball players, coaches and fans to take a deep breath as the season draws near its conclusion.

Friday’s games will all be made up in the coming days — Fairmont at Red Springs Saturday, Seventy-First at Purnell Swett Monday and both Richmond at Lumberton and St. Pauls at West Bladen on Wednesday — making for a hectic last seven days of the regular season.

That hectic schedule only adds to what would have already been a chaotic final stretch, as there’s still plenty of business to decide in both the Sandhills and Three Rivers conferences, on both the boys and girls side.

SAC boys

The Lumberton boys entered Friday tied for first place with Pinecrest, but has lost both head-to-head meetings with the Patriots. Richmond, the opponent for the game pushed back by the weather, is a game back.

Given that the Pinecrest owns the tiebreaker over Lumberton, the Pirates will need help to win the SAC regular season title. But even if Lumberton doesn’t get that help, they still have plenty in their own control in regards to both conference and state tournament seeding as they face Scotland and Richmond, plus a Valentine’s Day rivalry matchup against Purnell Swett that will, as always, have plenty on the line regardless of bracketing implications.

The Pirates have the talent to compete for a SAC Tournament title and make a run in the state playoffs. How deep a run may in large part depend on how they finish out the regular season and league tournament, and what seeding they end up with for the state tournament.

Purnell Swett’s state playoff chances are far less certain, and after Tuesday’s loss to Jack Britt the Rams will likely need to win the SAC Tournament to go to states.

With post star Xavier Jones on the floor, the Rams can proven they can play with anyone in the Sandhills. Without him, as they were Tuesday against the Buccaneers, that hole on the floor has proven to be too much to overcome.

SAC girls

The postponed game between Purnell Swett and Seventy-First is the largest game league-wide still on the board in the SAC girls race. Entering the game Monday, the Falcons hold a one-game lead over the Rams for second place in the league, a spot which will propel one of the teams to a far higher state playoff seeding than they’d get otherwise.

Stealing one over Seventy-First, who beat the Rams 45-42 in their first meeting, would go a long way towards getting Purnell Swett that second spot, with Hoke County and Lumberton awaiting in the final two regular-season contests. If the Rams beat Seventy-First and the teams remain tied, the league’s second state playoff seed could potentially come down to a conference tournament meeting.

The culture change in the Purnell Swett girls program this season has been nothing short of incredible, turning a team that hadn’t earned double-figure wins in a season in over 20 years into one that may win 10 in the SAC alone. Barring a total collapse down the stretch, the Rams will be in the state playoffs, but getting there as a league runner-up and potentially earning a home game would icing on the cake for what’s already been a special season.

Lumberton’s girls have uncharacteristically struggled this season, and at a tie for sixth in the SAC will have to win the league tournament to reach the state playoffs. But even if they don’t do that, there’s still something to be accomplished in the stretch run.

The Pirates have struggled offensively, particularly in conference play. With a young team, if they can put some points up in one of their final three games — and who knows, maybe steal one from Purnell Swett or in the SAC tournament — that can give the program a little bit of momentum headed into next season, something that’s been lacking in recent weeks.

TRC boys

In a crowded top half of the Three Rivers Conference boys race, Whiteville and West Columbus sat tied at the top at 11-2 in conference play entering Friday’s game against each other. St. Pauls is 10-3, Red Springs is 9-4 and Fairmont is 9-5 going into the final week.

For St. Pauls, Tuesday’s game with Whiteville and Friday’s at Red Springs will loom large, in addition to the makeup Wednesday at West Bladen. With West Columbus as one of the 1A schools in the split 1A/2A conference, St. Pauls would move into at worst a tie with Whiteville for the top spot in the league’s 2A ranks if they beat the Wolfpack Tuesday and holds the upper hand winning the season series.

All this will affect the Bulldogs’ state tournament positioning, but also their conference tournament seeding — the No. 1 seed there is still a realistic possibility for the Bulldogs if they can win out.

Red Springs is the one Robeson County school that still has two remaining in-county matchups, with Friday’s scheduled home game with Fairmont was moved back to Saturday, in addition to next Friday’s home game with St. Pauls. The game in between isn’t easy either, at West Columbus.

While they face a tough stretch to finish, the Red Devils appear to come into this run of games better-prepared than the first run through the conference, when they lost four straight to those three schools plus Whiteville.

Saturday they’ll be looking to end a 28-game losing streak to Fairmont, but after beating Whiteville convincingly Tuesday, the Red Devils may be primed to finally beat the Golden Tornadoes.

Fairmont has lost three out of five to fall behind in the league race, as they currently sit fifth. They struggled Tuesday against South Columbus, ultimately earning a 60-57 win, and it’s hard to predict how the season may finish for a team that’s been prone at times to inconsistency. After Red Springs, the Tornadoes finish the regular season with East Columbus at home Tuesday.

TRC girls

The St. Pauls girls haven’t won a regular-season conference title since 1998, but that wait was pushed back at least four more days by the weather-initiated postponements. The Bulldogs were in position to clinch the league title with a win against West Bladen Friday, but with that game now pushed back the team’s opportunity to clinch will be Tuesday against Whiteville.

Meanwhile, St. Pauls’ goals in the stretch run of this season go beyond the TRC. The undefeated Bulldogs are currently projected by HighSchoolOT as a No. 4 regional seed in the state playoffs. Tuesday’s overtime thriller with East Bladen may serve to help the Bulldogs, who haven’t played many close games, as they prepare for the playoff pressure they’ll face in the coming weeks.

The county’s other TRC girls programs, Fairmont and Red Springs, won’t experience that playoff pressure barring a run in the TRC tournament.

Fairmont is fifth in the conference at 6-8, a marked improvement in Marcus Thompson’s first year after last year’s winless campaign. Red Springs struggled to start this season with their own first-year coach, TaShama Banner, but has improved down the stretch and posted a pair of league wins after starting the year 0-11.

Both teams have cores of young players who will continue to develop and help their programs grow in the coming years.

Stiles https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Stiles-mug-1.jpeg Stiles

Chris Stiles Staff Writer