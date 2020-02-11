Roberson meet and greet set for Thursday

PEMBROKE — In the second quarter Monday night, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team used free-throw shooting and defense to outscore visiting Seventy-First despite making one field goal in the period.

When the shooting struggles continued in the third, however, Seventy-First took advantage.

The Falcons used a third-quarter run to take the lead for good and earn a 43-29 win over the Rams.

“We just couldn’t make a shot,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “We were getting open looks, we were getting quality looks, they just didn’t fall. We got some pressure at the end and got some easy baskets, and got some points at the free-throw line, but when they’re running a zone and they want you to shoot, and you’re not making shots, it’s very hard to beat a team. They were very active in their zone; I thought they did a great job of getting us out of rhythm.”

The win assures Seventy-First (16-5, 10-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) the No. 2 seed in next week’s SAC tournament, while Purnell Swett (12-8, 8-4 SAC) cannot finish any higher than the No. 3 spot.

Purnell Swett’s field-goal struggles, though they were more pronounced in the middle two quarters, were present for the entire game; the team made just six field goals. After the Rams have been a solid 3-point-shooting team all season, they did not hit a single 3-pointer in the game.

In the second quarter, the Rams only made one field goal but nonetheless finished the first half on an 8-2 run to tie the score at 15-15.

That stretch featured solid defense, as Seventy-First had their own six-plus minute stretch without a field goal, and the Rams got to the line and made their free throws. Purnell Swett was collectively 6-for-7 at the stripe during the run; Kylie Chavis was 4-for-5 and Alonna Locklear made both her attempts.

Out of halftime, however, the Rams stayed cold from the floor, didn’t defend as well as they had been and didn’t get to the line nearly as frequently. In the third quarter, the Rams only attempted two free throws — Chavis made both — while Seventy-First nearly doubled its score in the period, adding 13 points to the board to take a 28-19 lead to the fourth.

“They came out in the third quarter and made their shots, and we didn’t,” Efird said. “We had three quality looks, back to back to back, that we just didn’t knock down. When you miss those easy shots, it’s easy to get down on yourself.”

While the Rams improved their output with a 10-point fourth quarter, they still struggled from the field as they made two field goals and most of their points came at the foul line, where they were 6-for-11. Purnell Swett twice got within eight points in the fourth, once at the midway point of the quarter and once with just over a minute left, but never got any closer. Free throws in the final minute pushed the Falcons’ lead to its final 14-point mark.

Chavis led Purnell Swett with 13 points; Alonna Locklear scored six, all on free throws.

With a top-two conference finish now out of the picture, Purnell Swett turns its attention to Tuesday’s Senior Night game against Hoke County and Friday’s rivalry matchup at Lumberton to finish out the regular season. The Rams will secure the No. 3 seed in the SAC tournament with one more win.

“Our goal is still to beat Hoke, beat Lumberton; nobody predicted us to be in the top three, so to be in the top three surprised everybody,” Efird said. “We’re going to continue to give our all these next two games to secure that spot.”

Rams boys fall to Falcons

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team never trailed by more than six points in the fourth quarter against Seventy-First Monday night. But they also were never able to take a lead, and the Falcons claimed a 70-66 win.

“They played like we played back in January at their place — we came out (then) with intensity, effort, and held them to five points in the first half,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “They came out (tonight) with their energy, and I told the guys I felt like we were stuck in mud.”

Xavier Jones fouled out in the final minute — possibly hurting the Rams’ chances to come back to win — but scored 25 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark for his high-school career.

“I’m proud of him,” Sampson said. “That’ll be the first guy I’ve coached that scored 1,000.”

Purnell Swett (7-13, 4-8 SAC) got within three twice in the final minute, the first time coming on a Chris Lucas layup which he made as he was fouled. He missed the free throw, and Seventy-First (8-13, 4-8 SAC) hit three of its next four at the foul line for a 69-63 lead, before Isaiah Santos hit a 3-pointer to make it 69-66 with 13 seconds left. Isiah Oratokhai hit a free throw for the Falcons to go back up two possessions and the Falcons rebounded a Rams missed 3-point attempt in the final seconds to seal the win.

Purnell Swett never led after the first quarter, but also never trailed by double figures. Seventy-First took the lead for good when Camron Shelton scored the last five points of the first quarter, including a traditional 3-point play with 12 seconds left, to give the Falcons a 15-14 lead at the end of a back-and-forth period.

Seventy-First led 32-26 at halftime and 53-48 at the end of the third.

In addition to Jones, Garyen Maynor scored 15 points for Purnell Swett, Chris Lucas had nine and Cameron Ferguson added eight.

“Garyen Maynor had a good game, stepped it up,” Sampson said. “He’s a compliment to (Xavier Jones). He’s growing of age, he’s a sophomore and he’s going to be tough.”

Alvin Freeman scored 27 points for Seventy-First, including a 13-for-16 mark at the free-throw line; the Falcons’ Emoni Howard scored 11 points.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Purnell Swett’s Chris Lucas, 40, goes up for a layup against Seventy-First’s Camron Shelton, 33, during Monday’s game between the schools in Pembroke. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_WEB-IMG_7185.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Purnell Swett’s Chris Lucas, 40, goes up for a layup against Seventy-First’s Camron Shelton, 33, during Monday’s game between the schools in Pembroke. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis, 3, draws contact from Seventy-First’s Jasmine Wallace, 50, during Monday’s game between the schools in Pembroke. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_FRONT-IMG_7133.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis, 3, draws contact from Seventy-First’s Jasmine Wallace, 50, during Monday’s game between the schools in Pembroke.

