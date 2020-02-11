Roberson meet and greet set for Thursday

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — A meet and greet is planned on Thursday for incoming Purnell Swett football coach Stephen Roberson.

Roberson was approved last month as the next head coach for the Rams and will meet with the community inside the Purnell Swett cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Staff report