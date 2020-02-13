Bounce-back blowout: Pirates take 2nd in SAC in win over Richmond

Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal August Smith looks to pass against Richmond’s defense on Wednesday in the Pirates loss at home. Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal August Smith looks to pass against Richmond’s defense on Wednesday in the Pirates loss at home. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Charlie Miller pulls up for a mid-range jumper over Richmond’s Nygie Stroman in the second half of the Pirates Sandhills Athletic Conference win over the Raiders. Miller scored 19 points in the win. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Charlie Miller pulls up for a mid-range jumper over Richmond’s Nygie Stroman in the second half of the Pirates Sandhills Athletic Conference win over the Raiders. Miller scored 19 points in the win.

LUMBERTON — When looking for a source of energy on Wednesday night after playing a double-overtime game the night before, the Lumberton boys basketball team had to channel frustration from that heart-wrenching loss.

In doing so, the Pirates unleashed a strong performance on both sides of the ball to mirror the result they had earlier this season in the rematch with Richmond Wednesday in a 75-46 win at home.

“We knew that was a tough game and we had to bounce back,” Lumberton junior Charlie Miller said. “We knew this was a really big game so we all brought energy and that was really good for our team. We played together.”

Scotland outlasted the Pirates for a two-point win in double overtime on Tuesday, but Lumberton used that for its own good, turning in another blowout victory over the Raiders.

“That’s how this team responds for some reason. We’ve had two tough losses to Pinecrest and had big time wins,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They run off emotions so when they are upset they play hard. This team is really resilient and they fight hard.”

Lumberton (19-4, 10-3 SAC) took the lead late in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the way, even though Richmond (16-7, 9-4 SAC) showed some resistance.

The Pirates went up 28-12 with a Jordan McNeill layup with six minutes to go until halftime. The Raiders responded with a 16-2 run, capped off with a Dylan Lewis 3-pointer to cut the Lumberton advantage to 30-28 with 2:20 left in the half.

That would be as close as the Raiders would get the rest of the way as Lumberton’s defense locked in to hold the Raiders to 18 points in the second half.

“Our gameplan is to go at their bigs and get them in foul trouble and out of rhythm,” Edwards said. “With how they play, we knew we could take them off the bounce and get into the foul trouble.”

In the third period, Miller left his mark during a 17-5 run as he scored 11 of his 19 points in a five-minute span. He drilled pair of triples right in front of the Lumberton student section with less than a minute to go in the quarter to push the lead out to 60-37.

“I’ve been getting a lot of shots up lately, especially in practice. It’s good to see one go in and the rest seem to fall,” Miller said.

Edwards said that Miller had been in a shooting slump in recent games, but the Pirates’ outside threat didn’t shy away from behind the arc with five 3-pointers in the game.

“Confidence-wise, he’s come a long way the last couple games,” Edwards said of Miller. “Tonight he kind of broke out of his shell and finally shot it well at home. He hadn’t been shooting great at home at all so hopefully that’s a really good sign from here on out.”

The win secures the No. 2 seed in next week’s Sandhills Athletic Conference title for Lumberton as both teams shared second in the league standings coming into the game.

“That puts us in a good position. Obviously we want another shot at Pinecrest, we do,” Edwards said. “We always take it one game at a time and don’t look past a team and we are excited for the conference tournament.”

McNeill added 19 points as well for the Pirates with 10 coming in the first half as the Pirates built up the early lead. Matt Locklear added 10 points off the bench.

Richmond was led in scoring by P.J. McLaughlin with 10 points and Nygie Stroman added nine points.

Lumberton closes out the regular season against Purnell Swett at home Friday.

Richmond girls too much for Pirates

LUMBERTON — For the second straight night, Richmond Senior guard Jayla McDougald found a rhythm from behind the arch, keying another pivotal victory.

After knocking down four shots from deep to beat Seventy-First, McDougald continued her hot streak against Lumberton on Wednesday, dropping in a season-high seven 3-pointers to help the Lady Raiders pick up a 57-41 road win.

The junior guard finished with a game-high 25 points to pace three Richmond players in double figures. Fellow starters Keionna Love (14 points, six rebounds) and Jakerra Covington (12 points, 14 rebounds) helped pace the offense and defense.

Lumberton (11-12, 4-8 SAC) guard August Smith did her best to rival McDougald’s shooting spree, netting four triples and finishing with a team-high 16 points.

McDougald cashed in on four 3-pointers in the first half and powered the group to a 21-14 advantage at the break.

Covington’s steal and layup midway through the third quarter made it 27-16, then McDougald followed with a shot from deep that gave the Lady Raiders a 30-19 lead. Love connected on a short bucket, plus the foul, to widen the gap to 35-19.

But Smith responded in the fourth quarter with her team trailing 36-25. The Lady Pirates junior collected five straight points to open the final frame, cutting the margin down to 36-30.

McDougald’s shooting kept the home team at bay, however, as she scored another triple with just over five minutes left that extended the lead, 47-30. A few minutes later, her final 3-pointer made it 54-40 with just under two minutes remaining and sealed the team’s third straight win.

Lady Pirates center Hailey Werrell added six points and five rebounds, while Jaylen Carter added six points and four rebounds in the loss.

Up next, Richmond (15-8, 6-7 SAC) tries to continue its streak at home against rival Scotland on Friday for Senior Night.

Bulldogs stay perfect

BLADENBORO — The St. Pauls girls basketball team held West Bladen to one point in the second quarter of its 54-28 Three Rivers Conference road win at West Bladen on Wednesday to stay perfect on the season.

St. Pauls (22-0, 15-0 TRC) led 10-8 after the first quarter and stretched its lead out to 22-9 by halftime thanks to its defensive stand.

Iyania Evans had 15 points to lead all scorers and Jakieya Thompson added 11 points.

Lexie Carrothers had 10 points for the Knights.

St. Pauls closes the regular season at Red Springs on Friday.

St. Pauls boys survive scare at West Bladen

BLADENBORO — Needing to win out to claim a share of the Three Rivers Conference boys title, the St. Pauls boys basketball found themselves in a fight with the last-place team in the conference on Wednesday night at West Bladen.

Both teams traded out the lead over the final quarter, with a late run from the Bulldogs enough to claim the 51-49 win.

St. Pauls (18-5, 12-3 TRC) trailed 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter after leading 23-22 at the half.

In the fourth, Emonta Smith and Jevyian Tatum each had four points to lead the Bulldogs in the comeback. Smith led St. Pauls with 16 points and Caleb Henderson had nine points.

Tyre Boykin scored 30 points to lead West Bladen.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

