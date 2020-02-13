Lumberton pair signs to play baseball with Fayetteville Tech CC

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
LUMBERTON — One word that Byrce Stueck and Jon Villa both said about their relationship with each other on the diamond is “chemistry.”

That’s the norm with pitchers and catchers, and on Wednesday the Lumberton seniors signed their letters of intent to continue that chemistry to the next level with the Fayetteville Technical Community College baseball program.

“Both have them have been a big part to the program, both of them have all done the little things like the classroom, workouts and all that,” Lumberton baseball coach Jeff McLamb said. “They have constantly tried to get better doing all the right things.”

The pair joins former teammate Dylan Bruce, who is in his first season with the young FTCC program under coach Billy Gaskins.

“Over the four years with Bryce being my pitcher and then me and him going to practices together all the time and working hard together,” Villa said. “Seeing me and him get to play together at the next level, and especially at the same school, where we can have the same chemistry, and with Dylan too.”

Stueck was an arm that Lumberton called on for 12 appearances last season as a junior, and will be needed even more this season for the Pirates. The proximity to home was a major draw for the right-handed pitcher.

“I had one from Greensboro College too, but that’s too far,” Stueck said. “Coach Gaskins, I love him. He’s also tough on us and that’s what I like.”

Stueck last year pitched 37 1/3 innings and struck out 22 batters.

“(Gaskins) said he liked my attitude and he liked the way I throw my curveball,” Stueck said.

“They are getting a good, solid pitcher and a good young man,” McLamb said of Stueck. “I can see him, once he gets all his pitches keyed in, constantly growing.”

Villa saw time behind the plate and as a utility player last season for the Pirates. He said the plan for him at FTCC is to make him a two-way player behind the plate and in the outfield.

“I knew I would have the ability to play baseball there at the next level, especially in college, which has been my dream for all my life. Just the fact they enjoyed, they enjoy Lumberton and the school itself with the coaching staff said they would love to have me there.”

“Villa gives them a great athlete who can play behind the plate and at other positions as well,” McLamb said. “Just a tremendous athlete and kid.”

