Lumberton Jr., St. Pauls win MS titles

PEMBROKE — After Lumberton Junior High School’s fourth-quarter lead over Fairmont Middle School had dwindled from nine points down to one in the Robeson County middle school boys basketball championship Thursday, Dimetrious Jones stepped up in a big way for Lumberton Jr.
Jones hit four of six free throws and a layup in the final 1:22, in addition to two key steals in the sequence, leading the Vikings to a 41-34 win over the Golden Tornadoes for their fourth straight county championship.
“He’s a leader, so we were depending on him,” Lumberton Jr. coach Quincy Johnson said. “We made it rough; we stopped doing the things we were supposed to be doing.”
LJH (14-2) led by nine four different times late in the third and early in the fourth after a 12-0 run, and held Fairmont without a point for over five minutes to start the third, before the Golden Tornadoes closed to 34-33 with 54 seconds left.
“We started playing together with our defense,” Johnson said. “You got to push (Fairmont), make them play, and that was the difference in the game, to push them, continue to be on them.”
Jones led all scorers with 19 points, while Jaiden Shephard and Clarence Graham each scored eight for the Vikings. Caleb Maynor had nine rebounds and Camren McIntyre had eight.
Kaedon Porter scored 11 points with nine rebounds for Fairmont (13-3) and Deborian Powell had seven points. Tyrek Thompson had 13 rebounds and Isaac McKellar had 11.
LJH’s title was different from the ones in previous years, as this year’s team overcame losses, something not seen in previous years as the program went on a 56-game win streak that ended earlier this season.
“We started back gelling a bit, and I think that was the key. When we press, I don’t think nobody can beat us, when we run it right.”
Second-half run lifts St. Pauls
Midway through the third quarter of Thursday’s Robeson County middle school girls basketball championship game, St. Pauls Middle found itself in a position it hadn’t been in much all season, trailing by a point to Littlefield.
But Bulldogs coach Arthur Harris said that when his team settled down from the nerves they were feeling, they played better — it showed, with a run to permanently take the lead and ultimately put away the Hornets, earning the title with a 38-28 win.
“When the game started, my kids were nervous,” Harris said. “I said, ‘just keep pushing, it’ll work it’s way out.’ And I can’t stress enough how much we live and die with our defense.”
Trailing 18-17, St. Pauls used a 16-3 run over the closing minutes of the third quarter and opening minutes of the fourth to take a 33-21 lead. Littlefield never got closer than nine points after that.
Tyasia Baldwin scored 18 points with 19 rebounds for St. Pauls in the 24-minute game.
“She hustles. She thinks she can get every rebound,” Harris said. “I love a player like that.”
Zayla Gardner had seven points for St. Pauls (14-1) and Keniah Baldwin had nine rebounds.
Florence Ferguson led Littlefield (11-4) with eight points and 13 rebounds, Alyssa Stone scored seven points with seven rebounds and BreAndrea Glover had seven points. The Hornets were collectively 4-for-27 on free throws.
St. Pauls led 7-6 after the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime after a first half in which the Bulldogs had runs of 7-0 and 7-2 and the Hornets had an 8-0 run.
The Bulldogs won the tournament title after also winning the regular-season championship.
“They work hard,” Harris said. “When the gym opens they want to go in there and just work. I love kids like that. It’s the best group I’ve ever had.”
The Littlefield Middle School basketball team finished second in the Robeson County middle school championship Thursday, losing to St. Pauls in the championship game. Pictured are team members BreAndrea Glover, Kaylee Lancaster, Alyssa Stone, Alona Hana, Florence Ferguson, Kenya Davis, Mackenzie Hardin, Ava Hana, Kamiya Foxworth, Jaelyn Blue, Jaelyn Hammond, Kyleigh Hardin and Christian Jacobs, head coach Amylee Carter Lancaster and assistant coaches Wanda Carter and Syniah Lancaster.
The Fairmont Middle School basketball team finished second in the Robeson County middle school championship Thursday, losing to Lumberton Junior High in the championship game. Pictured are team members Tyrek Thompson, Kaedon Porter, Issac McKellar, Jaden Blue, Deborian Powell, Jordan Lennon, Kamar Thompson, Rashawn Johnson, Michael Carmichael, Nas Jones, Clavin Johnson and Xzavion Pittman, manager Damajay McRae and coaches Juwan Addison, Talik McNeill and Torey Powell.
Lumberton Junior High’s Camren McIntyre cuts down the net after LJH defeated Fairmont to win the Robeson County middle school championship at Pembroke Middle School.
