Late plays lift Lumberton boys past Purnell Swett; Rams girls win in OT

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Destiny Locklear, 11, goes up for a shot against Lumberton during the game between the two schools Friday in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Destiny Locklear, 11, goes up for a shot against Lumberton during the game between the two schools Friday in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, center, shoots a layup during the Pirates’ game against Purnell Swett Friday in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, center, shoots a layup during the Pirates’ game against Purnell Swett Friday in Lumberton.

PEMBROKE — Like a lot of rivalry games, Friday’s boys basketball game between Purnell Swett and Lumberton was a back-and-forth affair full of runs and momentous plays throughout.

Down the stretch, Lumberton kept making those momentous plays and had one of their runs at the right time, leading to a 60-53 win.

“These guys, they know how to win now,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They’ve figured out how to win; we’re in really good shape, we prepare for that all the time. I told them at the end of the game, ‘dig deep, put pressure, and they’re going to turn the ball over,’ which they did, and we tried to force them to take quick shots, which they did, and those quick shots turned into rebounds and Jordan made free throws at the end.”

Tied at 53-53 with 2:23 to go after a Xavier Jones basket for the Rams, Lumberton (20-4, 11-3 SAC) finished the game on a 7-0 run.

J.B. Brockington hit the go-ahead basket with 1:38 to go and Jordan McNeill made two free throws 9 seconds later for a 57-53 lead. After the Rams missed three 3-point attempts in the final minute, Jadarion Chatman hit one free throw and missed the second, only for McNeill to grab the offensive rebound and hit two more free throws with 11 seconds left to go up by seven and seal the win.

“We just wanted it more,” McNeill said. “I told the team the second half, ‘let’s go get it,’ and we came out fighting. We made runs, they made runs, and we just made a really big last punch.”

McNeill scored 28 points on his senior night, hitting all 14 of his free-throw attempts including six in the fourth quarter, and had seven rebounds.

“He’s by far the best competitor I’ve ever coached,” Edwards said. “He wants it so bad, and sometimes his emotions get the best of him, but it’s just because he loves to win and hates to lose.”

For Purnell Swett (7-15, 4-10 SAC), the loss comes after leading for nearly the entire first half and trading blows with the Pirates nearly all of the second half.

“We struggled with controlling the ball (down the stretch),” said Andrew Evans, who was the Rams’ acting head coach as Jeremy Sampson was absent tending to a personal matter. “We were too fast with the ball, and we let them speed our game up. If we were able to control the game and slow the game well, we could’ve won that.”

The Rams jumped out to a 13-7 lead and led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, with Isaiah Santos scoring eight first-quarter points, including two 3-pointers.

“We were ready for this game last week,” Evans said. “We prepared these boys all week this week in practice, we told them what we wanted to do, and they listened. They came out ready to punch them in the face, ready to win this game.”

Purnell Swett extended the lead to 21-11 midway through the second before Lumberton finished the half on a 16-4 run to take a 27-25 lead to the locker room, earning their first lead of the game when Matt Locklear hit a layup with 3 seconds left before the break.

“Coach told us to bring it,” McNeill said. “The first half, we wasn’t playing like a team, like we’ve usually been playing. I guess it was the environment and stuff. But coach at halftime told us to get right and start playing as a team, and make better decisions, and that’s what we did in the second half.”

Lumberton scored the first six points of the second half to lead 33-25, but the Rams closed to 37-35 with a run that included three baskets by Xavier Jones. Lumberton led 43-37 late in the third and 43-39 going to the fourth, but the Rams tied the score at 43-43 when Jones hit the first two baskets of the fourth.

McNeill hit a 3-pointer for a 46-43 lead, but the Rams scored the next eight points, including a big triple by Nolan Locklear, for a 51-46 lead with 3:50 remaining. After two McNeill free throws, a traditional 3-point play by Brockington tied the game at 51-51 with 2:57 to go, and 15 seconds later Michael Todd hit a basket to give Lumberton a 53-51 lead. Jones tied the score on the Rams’ next possession in what ended up being their final basket.

Jones scored 17 points to lead Purnell Swett and Santos had 13.

Todd had eight points and nine rebound for Lumberton and Brockington scored seven points.

Lumberton will be the No. 2 seed in the SAC Tournament, which begins Monday. Purnell Swett will be either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed, pending a tiebreaker with Hoke County.

Lady Rams come back to top Pirates in OT

In the final minute of Friday’s Lumberton-Purnell Swett girls game, with the Rams trailing by three points, Jada Coward got the ball while open at the left wing. She passed up the open 3-point attempt to drive towards the basket, but traveled.

When the same exact opportunity presented itself just moments later, she didn’t make the same mistake twice — Coward nailed a game-tying 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, helping send the game to overtime, where the Rams ultimately earned a 54-49 win over the Pirates.

“She had the same look and turned it down, and traveled on her way to the basket,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “I told her to shoot it, and right then and there she had a decision whether to dwell on it or keep playing. She kept playing, had the same look again and man, she knocked it down, nothing but net. That was one of her biggest shots, and you could see the glow on her after the game.”

After Coward’s game-tying triple, both Lakiya Hunt for Lumberton and Kylie Chavis for Purnell Swett hit one of two free throws, with Chavis’ point coming with 5 seconds left, after which Lumberton did not get off a shot, sending the game into an extra session.

Purnell Swett (14-8, 10-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) never trailed in overtime, taking the lead for good on a Natalie Evington layup 14 seconds into the period — their first lead since it was 4-2. The Rams led 51-46 after a Chavis basket with 51 seconds left, and twice used free throws to extend the lead to six over the final 44 seconds.

Lumberton (11-13, 4-10 SAC) used a strong shooting effort from the perimeter and the free-throw line in the first half, while holding Chavis to two first-half points, to led 14-9 after a quarter and 26-20 at halftime.

The Pirates led 33-27 going to the fourth and 35-27 after a Hailey Werrell basket opened the final period, before Purnell Swett’s comeback began with an Evington triple. After the Rams closed to within two, a Katelyn Culbreth free throw and a Werrell basket stretched the lead back to 42-37 before two Chavis free throws with 1:08 to go and Coward’s big trey.

“Down the stretch, when I started seeing us lagging back and not attacking, I started seeing us do the same things we’ve done all year,” Lumberton coach Sam Davis said. “We kind of relaxed a little bit on the offensive side and stopped attacking them, and that’s when we started making turnovers.”

Chavis led all scorers with 21 points, including nine in the fourth and eight in overtime; she was 4-for-4 at the line in the extra session. She also led the Rams with nine rebounds.

“She made some huge free throws, especially one to put it into overtime, and at the end of the game she wants the ball in her hands to seal the deal,” Efird said. “She’s still going to find ways to get buckets, with some rebounds and putbacks, and she made some timely shots as well. She does what she does every game, and she’s going to find a way to score.”

Evington had 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

August Smith led Lumberton with 12 points and Lakiya Hunt had 10. Katelyn Culbreth had 18 rebounds for the Pirates.

Purnell Swett won the season’s first meeting on Jan. 17, 61-43; the teams will meet again Monday in the first round of the SAC Tournament at Purnell Swett.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Destiny Locklear, 11, goes up for a shot against Lumberton during the game between the two schools Friday in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_INSIDE-IF-ROOM-IMG_7507.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Destiny Locklear, 11, goes up for a shot against Lumberton during the game between the two schools Friday in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, center, shoots a layup during the Pirates’ game against Purnell Swett Friday in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_FRONT-IMG_7609.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, center, shoots a layup during the Pirates’ game against Purnell Swett Friday in Lumberton.

Lumberton boys beat Purnell Swett; Ram girls win in OT

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.