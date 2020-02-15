Sinclair’s work leads him to Greensboro College

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Courtesy photo Fairmont grad Jahmon Sinclair poses at his official visit to Greensboro College last weekend when he signed to play for the Pride next season.

FAIRMONT — In the nearly three years since Jahmon Sinclair graduated from Fairmont, the former linebacker has faced adversity and changes, but that hasn’t slowed him down.

Last weekend the 2017 graduate from Fairmont signed to play at Greensboro College, where he expects to play on the different side of the ball, but still with the same mindset.

“It’s been a crazy ride, but through it all I never gave up. I stayed training and working,” Sinclair said. “This really means that (Greensboro) as willing to take me in with open arms for this opportunity.”

In May 2017, Sinclair signed with Methodist as a linebacker. Academic issues led to Sinclair coming back home, but he didn’t let his football dream die as he continued to work out on his own.

“I knew I had to keep my body in shape and stay ready,” Sinclair said. “I did that because if you don’t say ready for the opportunity, then the opportunity might not come.”

Sinclair transferred to Louisburg College in hopes of playing for the Hurricanes, but a full roster left him on the sidelines once again, but he still worked and focused on getting back on the field. At Louisburg he also set a goal of graduating, which he will do in May with his associates degree.

Greensboro College and Sinclair were in talks before Greg Crum stepped down as the coach of the Pride in November. The connection stayed there as Greensboro hired Tyler Card less than three weeks ago as the program’s next coach.

Greensboro College went 1-9 last season, including an 0-7 mark in the USA South. Sinclair said he and Card share the same mindset about helping revive the program.

“I want to bring a new mindset to the team and with this new coaching staff to bring new standards to the program,” Sinclair said. “We have to play as one team to get wins.

“I want to be that person that walks in and the whole team says, ‘that’s our leader.’”

After playing on the defensive side of the ball in high school and at Methodist, Sinclair has worked to prepare himself to play at multiple positions on offense as a running back, H-back and slot receiver for a run-based Greensboro team.

Sinclair’s process has been mostly self made, but he also credits other local athletes from his hometown of Orrum to aiding his process of staying ready for whatever opportunity came his way.

“Everybody in Orrum knew I was out there working and some guys that play football at Fairmont would come out and work out with me. Some mornings I was out there at 5 a.m. and would do two-a-days putting everything into this,” Sinclair said. “Christmas and summer, I was on break but there was no break when I came home because I worked out all day.”

Sinclair was a part of star-studded 2017 graduating class for Fairmont, and during his time away from football he saw what he didn’t want to be like many others in his class that were talented and signed to play college football out of high school but are no longer involved in the sport.

“I don’t have any God-given talent and I knew I had to go out there and work hard. That work has paid off for me,” Sinclair said. “Being back in Fairmont and seeing others made me think that I can’t stay here in Fairmont. I refuse to be another statistic. I’m the first in my family to make it this far and I want to keep going to help my family.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

