UNCP hoops travels to face Augusta

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s basketball teams will cap off a three-game Peach Belt Conference road trip on Saturday when the Braves trek to east Georgia to battle Augusta inside the Christenberry Fieldhouse. The women’s game is slated for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff, while the men’s game is scheduled to start at approximately 3:30 p.m.
MEN’S NOTES
The 17th-ranked Braves (19-4, 13-2 PBC) matched a program-record (NCAA Division II era) with their ninth-straight win on Wednesday at Lander. UNCP pulled down 17 offensive rebounds in that contest and used a big run late in the second half to secure its 13th win in the last 14 outings dating back to mid-December.
UNCP has shot nearly 50 percent from the field through its first 15 Peach Belt Conference outings in 2019-20, and has outscored league foes by 16.0 points per game as well. The Braves are plus-10.5 in the rebounding column inside PBC play, and has held PBC opponents to just 43.6 percent shooting this season as well.
Four players put up double-figure scoring numbers, while three others turned in nine points, for the Braves in their 94-56 win over Augusta earlier this season at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Akia Pruitt notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards in that contest.
Augusta leads the all-time series, 43-17, but UNCP is 9-8 against the Jaguars since midway through the 2011-12 campaign. The Braves had their three-game road win streak in the series snapped with a 77-70 setback on their last trip to Augusta in March of last season. The Braves 94-56 win over Augusta earlier this season marked the largest margin of victory in the 60-game-old series with Augusta.
The Jaguars (16-7, 11-4 PBC) stretched their win streak out to five games with a 20-point (87-67) win at Francis Marion on Wednesday. Augusta dominated the boards (41-25) in that outing, and outscored the Patriots by 18 points in the second half on the way to the lopsided triumph.
Augusta still boasts the league’s top field goal shooting team (50.1 percent), and has also limited opponents to a PBC-best 43.7 percent shooting effort as well. The Jags rank among the top half of the conference in 17 different statistical categories in total, including a handful of defensive categories as well.
Senior Rafael Monteiro ranks seventh among league leaders with 17.4 points per game in 2019-20, and has converted on 56.9 percent (7th PBC) of his field goal attempts as well. Monteiro turned in a team-high 14 points in the loss to the Braves in January, and shot 6-for-7 from the field, while also pulling down six rebounds.
WOMEN’S NOTES
The Braves (10-13, 5-10 PBC) have now dropped three of their last four games after Wednesday evening’s 76-59 setback at league-leading and 21st-ranked Lander. The Bearcats scored 40 points off of 31 UNCP turnovers and outscored the visitors 28-10 in the second quarter to fuel the outcome.
Despite Wednesday’s loss, the Braves still carry the league’s second-best scoring defense (61.3 points per game allowed), and has held its previous 23 opponents to just 37.0 field goal shooting, including a paltry 112-for-360 (.271) success rate from the perimeter. Offensively, the Braves pace the 12-team Peach Belt Conference in free throw percentage (.710), including 82.7 percent (67-for-81) shooting from the charity stripe over the last five games.
Junior Melanie Horne still carries a team-best scoring average (9.8 ppg) through 23 outings for the Braves, and tacked up a team-best 17 points in the win over Augusta earlier this season at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Senior Deja McCain came off of the bench to register 13 points and seven rebounds in that contest as well.
Augusta leads the all-time series, 36-20, and the home team has won the last seven matchups, including a 71-55 win by the Braves in Pembroke on January 18.
The Jaguars (8-15, 5-10 PBC) stopped an eight-game skid with a 59-56 road win over Francis Marion on Wednesday. Augusta shot just 34.5 percent from the field in that outing, but scored 24 points off of as many turnovers by the Patriots to key the outcome.
Augusta has converted on nearly 41 percent (215-of-529) of their field goal attempts this season inside Christenberry Fieldhouse as compared to just 33 percent field goal shooting away from their home arena. That field goal percentage disparity has also contributed to 7.1 points more per game in home contests for the Jaguars this season as well. Augusta is 5-4 this season in the friendly confines of home, and has registered just a 3-11 clip away from Augusta.
The trio of sophomore Kiara Howard (10.9 ppg), junior Zairya West (10.9) and freshman Kennedi Manning (10.7) has combined to tally 56 percent of Augusta’s offensive output this season. Manning averages a team-best 7.2 rebounds per game as well, while also connecting on better than 47 percent of her field goal attempts.
Fans unable to make the trip to Georgia can follow the games for free via a live audio stream on the UNCP Sports Network with Jon Gross handling the play-by-play duties. The matchups can also be followed via live video and statistics links provided by Augusta.