From the Fringe

February 15, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners of this week’s senior shootout with a victory over Mike Graham and Bob Slahetka.

The second flight was won by James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry, with Mike Smith and Johnny Hunt taking second place. Lowry and Clifton Rich were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be played Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Dylan Thompson 67; David Lowry Jr. 70; James Thompson 71; Butch Lennon 71; Mark Lassiter 72; Jeff Wishart 72; Jeff Broadwell 72; Ryan Bass 73; Bob Antone 73; Ricky Hamilton 73; Jasper Jackson 73; James Cox 73; Justin Britt 74; Mitch Grier 74; Billy Allen 75; Kirk Hamilton 75; Bert Thomas 76; Eddie Butler 76.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/sport-golf-2.png

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]