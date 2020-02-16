Basketball conference tournament schedules

February 15, 2020 robesonian Sports 0

LUMBERTON — With the high school basketball regular season over with, here’s the schedule for next week’s Three Rivers Conference and Sandhills Athletic Conference tournaments.

Sandhills Athletic Conference

Monday

Girls first round, 6 p.m. start

No. 8 Hoke County at No. 1 Jack Britt

No. 5 Richmond at No. 4 Pinecrest

No. 7 Scotland at No. 2 Seventy-First

No. 6 Lumberton at No. 3 Purnell Swett

Tuesday

Boys first round, 6 p.m. start

No. 8 Jack Britt at No. 1 Pinecrest

No. 5 Seventy-First at No. 4 Scotland

No. 7 Hoke County at No. 2 Lumberton

No. 6 Purnell Swett at No. 3 Richmond

Wednesday, 6 p.m. start at higher seed

Girls semifinals

Jack Britt-Hoke County winner vs Richmond-Pinecrest winner

Scotland-Seventy-First winner vs Lumberton-Purnell Swett winner

Thursday, 6 p.m. start at higher seed

Boys semifinals

Jack Britt-Pinecrest winner vs Seventy-First-Scotland winner

Hoke County-Lumberton winner vs Purnell Swett-Richmond winner

Friday, 6 p.m. start at higher seed

Semifinal winners in the championships

Three Rivers Conference

Monday, 6 p.m. start for doubleheaders, 7 p.m. for single game

Girls first round

No. 8 South Columbus at No. 1 St. Pauls

No. 5 Fairmont at No. 4 West Bladen

No. 7 East Columbus at No. 2 East Bladen

No. 6 Red Springs at No. 3 Whiteville

Boys first round

No. 8 East Bladen at No. 1 St. Pauls

No. 5 Red Springs at No. 4 Fairmont

No. 7 East Columbus at No. 2 West Columbus

No. 6 South Columbus at No. 3 Whiteville

Wednesday semifinals, 6 p.m. start at East Columbus

Girls: South Columbus-St. Pauls winner vs Fairmont-West Bladen winner

Boys: East Bladen-St. Pauls winner vs Red Springs-Fairmont winner

Thursday semifinals, 6 p.m. start at East Columbus

Girls: East Columbus-East Bladen winner vs Red Springs-Whiteville winner

Boys: East Columbus-West Columbus winner vs South Columbus-Whiteville winner

Friday championships, 6 p.m. start at East Columbus

Semifinal winners in the championship

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Bball.jpg