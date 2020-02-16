Bym: UNC’s late-game bad luck continues against Virginia

PEMBROKE — Usually this time of year, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team is preparing for the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament, needing a miracle run there to have any shot at continuing to the state playoffs, and ultimately preparing for their season to soon end.

The 2019-20 season, however, is different.

The Rams (13-8, 9-4 SAC) sit third in the SAC standings entering Friday’s regular-season finale against Lumberton, and are likely to qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2012.

“It would mean a lot to them, because I know that was one of their goals, and we talk about legacy all the time, how people are going to remember you,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “I think (getting to the playoffs is) something they’re going to be able to tell their people and their kids, and something to have a lot of pride in.”

Purnell Swett was ranked 40th in 4A the most recent Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings released Feb. 3; 48 schools will qualify for the playoffs. The Rams had won one conference game in the previous four seasons entering this campaign.

“It feels good to come over what we’ve been through, the last years, how we’ve been the underdogs and now we’re at the top of the conference,” Jada Coward said.

Change came this year from a talented crop of freshman, leadership from upperclassmen and inspiration from an excitable Efird.

“They’ve been bought in from day one,” Efird said. “It started with those upperclassmen, because they’ve been through it all. They’ve been through literally the bad and all we went through to get good, so I’m extremely proud of them and their hard work and dedication, not only through the bad times but now the good times too.”

The biggest thing that’s changed on the floor is the emergence of a freshman class that includes Kylie Chavis, Natalie Evington and Sydney Jacobs.

Chavis is the team’s leader in nearly every stat category, with 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game. Evington averages 10.4 points per contest.

“I don’t even look at them as freshmen anymore,” Efird said. “We’re extremely proud of them and everything they’ve brought, because they’re 14-, 15-year-old girls coming into a situation where it’s been tough going, and now to sit here and change something, that’s a lot of pressure, that’s a lot of responsibility, but at the same time they’ve taken it in stride.”

“I’m glad that I could be a part of it,” Chavis said. “It wasn’t only me, it was about other teammates too, so I’m glad. I’m happy with this season and I hope we can go on and go to the playoffs.”

Chloe Locklear (5.0 points, 6.3 rebounds per game), the team’s lone sophomore, is also a key younger player.

The team’s two seniors, Emily Oxendine and Chelsey Wilkes, aren’t starters for the Rams, but have accepted their roles off the bench and helped lead the rest of the team with their experience.

“The two seniors have been with me since day one,” Efird said. “And to see them buy into their role, buy in to what we’ve been wanting them to believe in and have faith in; they’ve done it from day one and they’ve brought it every single day.”

That leadership extends to the team’s four juniors: Coward (7.6 points, 2.3 steals per game), Alonna Locklear (3.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 blocks per game), Destiny Locklear and Taylor Bryant.

“My juniors that have been with us since last year on varsity, they bought into it as well,” Efird said. “They continued to work, and one thing that we’re proud of is we’ve all gradually figured out what we can do to help us be the best possible basketball team out there on the court.”

This collection of players is led by Efird, in his second year at the helm of the Rams.

“He motivates us on and off the court,” Coward said. “He tries to make us bond through basketball, and bond as a team outside of basketball. It’s about basketball, but it’s about having fun also, he makes it fun for us.”

“You spend a lot of time, a lot of energy, a lot of effort into being the best you possibly can for them, and you know you’re not always going to be perfect, but at the same time you at least want to be able to give it your all,” Efird said. “And to hear your players see that means the world to you, and makes you want to go out there and continue to do things better, even harder.”

Efird says that having a player like Chavis leading the way at the point guard position has made him better as a coach this season.

“She’s helped me see the game in a whole different way, and she’s also helped me coach in a different way,” Efird said. “Having somebody on the floor that knows how to play the game the way she does, sometimes I just sit back and learn from her, and I listen to her and vice versa. She’s elevated everybody’s game, and elevated my game as a coach.”

The Rams have improved throughout the season, losing in conference play only to the two teams ahead of them in the league standings, Jack Britt and Seventy-First. The team has also shown a certain clutch ability, coming through to hit key shots in several close wins.

“We’ve learned and grown through every game, good, bad and ugly,” Efird said. “There’s a lot of learning and growth, not only in the game of basketball, but outside the game, learning how to be a family and learning how to continue to grow as well. So there’s a lot of things that go into it, more than just the game, more than what meets the eye, but these girls have worked tremendously hard to get where they’re at.”

The change in the Purnell Swett program is helping to develop a new culture, both for the players on the team and for the entire community, as the Rams have gotten a higher degree of support this season as they started winning some games.

“For us it’s just creating a program, creating a place that this is where girls want to come play basketball, and they know that they can sit here and get the best out of it and get the best experience and have fun while doing it, and change the culture and be able to win,” Efird said. “I think we’ve definitely put our foot in the right direction.”

“Most people would not come to our games at all, there would be like zero people,” Chavis said. “But now there’s people in there cheering us on and stuff, so I’m glad for that.”

There’s a lot to look forward to for the Rams program in the coming years as the current underclassmen continue to develop and other players reach the varsity level.

“We’ve got some good talent coming from the middle-school level too,” Efird said. “So you put all that together and we’re going to have something to look forward to in the next few years.”

But first, unlike so many years before, they’ve got some more games to prepare for.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird directs his team in a timeout during a game earlier this season against Pinecrest at UNC Pembroke. Under Efird’s leadership, the Rams are likely to qualify for the 4A state playoffs for the first time in over two decades. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_LEAD-IMG_6895-2.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird directs his team in a timeout during a game earlier this season against Pinecrest at UNC Pembroke. Under Efird’s leadership, the Rams are likely to qualify for the 4A state playoffs for the first time in over two decades. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman guard Kylie Chavis dribbles past Richmond’s Bree Wall during a game earlier this season in Pembroke. Chavis lead the Rams in points, assists, rebounds and steals as the team has made a turnaround in the 2019-20 season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SECONDARY-IMG_6726-2.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman guard Kylie Chavis dribbles past Richmond’s Bree Wall during a game earlier this season in Pembroke. Chavis lead the Rams in points, assists, rebounds and steals as the team has made a turnaround in the 2019-20 season.

Purnell Swett girls likely to qualify after long postseason absence

Chris Stiles Staff Writer