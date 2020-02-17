Six Robeson schools in playoff position in updated rankings

February 17, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — Six basketball teams from Robeson County high schools are currently in position to make the state playoffs entering this week’s conference tournaments, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s updated Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings, which the organization released Monday afternoon.

With state tournament selection coming up on Saturday, 48 schools will qualify at the 4A level and 64 at the 2A level. This includes an automatic berth for conference tournament winners, so teams currently outside the cutoff can still reach the state tournament by winning their league this week.

At the 4A level, the Lumberton boys (20-4) are ranked No. 11 in the state and are automatic state qualifiers by virtue of their second-place regular-season finish in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Purnell Swett (7-15) is ranked No. 64.

The Purnell Swett girls (14-8) are No. 43 in 4A and Lumberton (11-13) is No. 60; the teams meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the SAC Tournament first round.

In 2A, the St. Pauls boys (19-5) are ranked No. 17 and will be the 2A-level automatic qualifier from the Three Rivers Conference. Fairmont (12-11) is No. 32 and Red Springs (11-12) is No. 47 as the two teams prepare to meet Monday in the first round of the TRC Tournament.

The St. Pauls girls (23-0) are at No. 18 after sweeping through the TRC regular season to earn its 2A automatic bid. Fairmont (9-14) is No. 89 and Red Springs (4-18) is No. 114.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_ROUNDUP-3.jpg

Staff report