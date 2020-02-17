Six county wrestlers qualify for state championships

February 17, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Courtesy photo Lumberton’s four state qualifiers, from left, Justin Kelly, Kenson Sinclair, Darionte McLaurin and Jonathan Floyd.

LUMBERTON — Six Robeson County wrestlers are heading to the NCHSAA wrestling state championships this coming weekend in Greensboro after posting top-four finishes at regionals over the weekend.

Lumberton had four wrestlers qualify for states at the 4A Mideast Regional at Cardinal Gibbons, while St. Pauls and Fairmont each had one state qualifier from the 2A Mideast Regional hosted at Wheatmore.

Justin Kelly, Jonathan Floyd, Kenson Sinclair and Darionte McLaurin are the Pirates’ state qualifiers. Kelly is making a return trip to states.

Kelly finished second at 113 pounds, losing to Jackson Ealy from Green in sudden victory in the championship. Sinclair and McLaurin each placed third. Sinclair won the third-place match at 145 pounds due to injury and McLaurin won by fall in the 170-pound third-place match to Holly Springs’ Paul Rider.

Floyd lost a 2-1 decision in the 120-pound third-place match to Middle Creek’s Darius McKenzie.

Ethan Roberts was the lone St. Pauls wrestler heading to states after his second-place finish at 285 pounds in the 2A regional. He lost in a 7-2 decision to Wheatmore’s Devin Daugherty in the championship.

Fairmont’s Derrick Baker also took second at Wheatmore at 182 pounds with a 9-5 decision loss to Sebastian Talent from Trinity in the finals.

