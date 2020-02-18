Local Roundup: St. Pauls girls shutout South Columbus

By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — After holding the South Columbus girls basketball team scoreless the final three quarters the last time the teams met, St. Pauls’ defense once again locked down the Stallions in a 61-0 win to open the Three Rivers Conference tournament.

Top-seeded St. Pauls (24-0) sent South Columbus to the free-throw line for a pair of free throws in the third quarter of the shutout win.

Leading St. Pauls in scoring by T.J. Eichelberger with 19 points and Shakiya Floyd added 10 points. Jakieya Thompson and Iyania Evans each had eight points.

The St. Pauls girls take on West Bladen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at East Columbus. Other scores across the girls conference tournament included East Bladen defeated East Columbus 54-31 and West Bladen defeated Fairmont 52-39.

St. Pauls boys advance

The top-seeded St. Pauls boys basketball team opened the Three Rivers Conference basketball tournament with a 48-27 win at home on Monday.

The St. Pauls boys play Fairmont at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at East Columbus. Other boys tournament scores included Whiteville defeating East Columbus 71-51 and West Columbus defeated South Columbus 76-48.

Red Springs girls end season at Whiteville

WHITEVILLE — Behind a strong second quarter, the Whiteville girls basketball team defeated Red Springs 49-27 at home in the first round of the Three Rivers Conference girls tournament on Monday.

The teams were tied at 4-all going into the second quarter before the Wolfpack took a 19-7 lead into the break. The Wolfpack take on East Bladen Thursday in the semifinals at East Columbus.

Red Spring was led in scoring by Aniya Hunt and Sydney Bell, each with six points. Whiteville’s Trinity Smith scored 15 points.

