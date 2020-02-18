Fairmont tops Red Springs in TRC opener

FAIRMONT — Nine days before Monday, the Red Springs boys basketball team ended Fairmont’s 10-year head-to-head winning streak.
When the teams met again Monday, the Red Devils were unable to start a streak of their own as the Golden Tornadoes claimed a 62-47 win over the Red Devils in the first round of the Three Rivers Conference tournament.
Fifth-seeded Red Springs (11-13) threatened to take the momentum going into the fourth quarter, despite a 39-32 deficit, after Jordan Ferguson hit a shot from near half court. Fourth-seeded Fairmont (13-11) responded, however, with an 9-0 run to start the fourth and create separation with a 48-32 lead; Red Springs was never closer than 12 for the duration of the game.
“When they hit that shot before the buzzer, I told them it took the momentum. I said, ‘now they’re coming out with a lot more energy; we’ve got to go out there and take it back, come back and make things tough for them,’” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “We came out and locked down defensively, and that made for easy opportunities on the other end.”
Red Springs only led twice in the contest, both times in the second quarter for a total of 34 seconds.
“We were just flat tonight,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “People that I depend on to score for us just weren’t putting it in the basket. And turnovers, and free throws. It was just one of those games they wanted a little bit better than we did, and they went out and played and we didn’t. There’s no excuse for how we played tonight.”
Not all was bad for Red Springs, as Corell Love grabbed 29 rebounds, which Patterson said is a school record.
“Tonight I challenged him, because we knew their big guys were going to be on the boards, and we wanted to limit them to one shot,” Patterson said. “At the end of the first quarter, I got in Corell’s face and said ‘I need you to get the rebounds,’ because they were getting too many second shots, and he rose to the challenge.”
Corey Newton scored nine points for the Red Devils.
Jakeem Moore led Fairmont with 14 points and had seven rebounds and five steals. Tyrese Bradley had 12 points for the Golden Tornadoes, Colby Thorndyke scored 10 and Kobe Davis added eight with 11 rebounds.
Fairmont led 8-0 halfway through the first quarter before Red Springs answered by scoring the final six points of the period to pull within 8-6 going to the second quarter.
The teams went back-and-forth over the early minutes of the second stanza before Fairmont took the lead on a Dewayne McCormick basket with 4:59 left in the half as it began an 8-0 run that gave them a 20-13 advantage. It was 23-17 Golden Tornadoes at the break.
Red Springs used an 8-0 run in the middle stages of the third quarter to tie the game at 27-27 on a Corey Newton basket, before Fairmont outscored the Red Devils 12-2 over the rest of the quarter until Ferguson’s 40-foot heave at the buzzer.
Fairmont won the game despite a 12-for-34 mark at the free-throw line; Red Springs was 10-for-18.
Fairmont advances to the semifinals, where it will meet St. Pauls on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at East Columbus. The Golden Tornadoes are looking to recapture the magic of last year’s TRC tournament, where they were also seeded at No. 4 and upset the top two seeds to win the tournament.
“We just want to continue to get better,” McNair said. “We have another day of practice, thank God, and we can work on those free throws and touch up some other things on our defense, and on our offensive sets.”
For the Red Devils, their attention turns to the state playoffs, where they are likely to be in the field. The team was ranked No. 47 in 2A entering Monday’s action; 64 schools make the playoffs.
“We’ll see what happens, if we get in. If so, it’s a good thing (we have a week off), because we’re banged up,” Patterson said. “I think this break is good. I think if we get healthy, we can make a run in the state playoffs.”
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.