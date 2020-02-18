Stiles: Newman’s crash a reminder of racing’s danger

RED SPRINGS — In the locker room after the home loss to South Columbus over two weeks ago, St. Pauls boys basketball coach Corey Thompson told him team that they would win the Three Rivers Conference.

After what some would consider an upset, the loss seemed out of place, but it set up the team’s mindset over the final two weeks of the regular season as the Bulldogs took down some of the conference’s best teams. Friday was the last step for St. Pauls to claim a share of the conference title, and it didn’t come without its adversity at rival Red Springs.

“I’ve been on varsity since 10th grade and we’ve been trying to get to first place every year. It’s the first time we’ve been able to do it in a while,” St. Pauls senior Caleb Henderson said after the Bulldogs 52-45 win on the road Friday. “It feels good to be a part of that.

“We trusted and believed in our teammates. That’s really all it takes to come out on top every time.”

St. Pauls finished third three seasons ago, fourth two seasons ago and in a tie for second in the league last season before this year’s conference title.

In the last three days, St. Pauls was battle-tested by Red Springs and West Bladen, but they never wavered down the stretch for a pair of wins to end the regular season with a five-game winning streak.

“The guys really believed in me and they really believed in the program and the coaches,” Thompson said. “We were able to pull it out. It’s those guys, man, they’ve been battle-tested and they’ve been through the war before. We were just lucky to come out with the win.”

St. Pauls (19-5, 13-3 TRC) came out in the fourth quarter and used a 9-0 run to set itself up to hold off the Red Devils (11-12, 10-6 TRC) down the stretch on Friday. Henderson scored the first four points of the run in the fourth quarter as he helped the Bulldogs attack the Red Springs interior defense in the second half.

Henderson had 13 of his game-high 15 points after halftime as he provided early scoring lifts in the third and fourth quarters that built up St. Pauls leads.

“I knew I had to be in the game to help my boys out. I couldn’t do it on the bench,” Henderson said. “I came out of the half and tried to do my part. All of it was clicking. We all clicked together.”

St. Pauls used a 10-1 run, with seven of those points coming from Henderson early in the third quarter, to give the Bulldogs a 33-27 lead with 2:30 left in the period. Red Springs answered with a run of its own to take a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

“He’s going to battle. He did get a little frustrated, but I knew he was going to come back and respond,” Thompson said of Henderson. “I didn’t expect nothing less from him.”

The message from Thompson was answered as the Bulldogs forced turnovers with their press to attack the goal in transition and did so in the halfcourt as well. After the 9-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter that was extended out with a pair of Henderson free throws with 1:49 left made it a 10-point game, the Red Devils weren’t able to trim the lead inside of six points the rest of the way.

“I told our guys that we had to do a better job of attacking the paint and that’s what they did,” Thompson said. “They were able to get some easy points and convert and get into our offense.”

Red Springs saw miscues take over in the final period.

“Free throws, turnovers and not rebounding at the free-throw line. I kept calling timeouts because we kept getting in trouble,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “We showed them how to beat (the St. Pauls press) at halftime, but the guys just didn’t execute. They hit free throws in crucial times and we didn’t.”

Foul trouble kept Henderson on the bench and in check in the first half after being whistled for his second foul early in the first quarter. He scored his only points of the first half on a layup 10 seconds before halftime as St. Pauls and Red Springs traded the lead late, and was anxious while watching Red Springs build as much as seven-point lead early in the second quarter before the Bulldogs rallied to make it a 24-23 Red Springs lead at the half.

“I ain’t going to lie, I was kind of nervous. I couldn’t go back in the game with two fouls and I was nervous on the bench as they were battling back and fourth and I wanted to be in there,” he said.

Emonta Smith had 10 points for St. Pauls. Jordan Ferguson had nine points to lead Red Springs.

Red Springs travels to Fairmont on Monday in the first round of the Three Rivers Conference tournament and for the time being Patterson wants to see his team get healthy.

“I think a healthy Red Springs bunch could’ve beat St. Pauls tonight, and a healthy Red Springs bunch could’ve beat West Columbus on Tuesday night,” Patterson said. “The key is we’ve just got to get healthy and make a run in the state playoffs if we can get a bid to get in.”

St. Pauls hosts East Bladen in the first round Monday.

“For us to have that top seed, it’s big for us,” Thompson said. “We’re not satisfied. We want to go into the conference tournament and win that conference tournament to accomplish our goal.”

Perfection: St. Pauls girls finish season perfect

Three years removed from a three-win season, a 38-4 win over Red Springs to close out the regular season was a time for St. Pauls girls basketball coach Mike Moses to reminisce on the journey to get his team to where it was Friday.

“Just the hard work the girls put in and the coaching staff. I was looking back at some of the videos from cross country and it just snapped me back because we have talent on this team, but these girls worked,” Moses said. “We worked. We ran. We paid our bills.”

The win brought the season-low in points scored for St. Pauls (23-0, 16-0 TRC), but the four points allowed also was a season-low for the Bulldogs’ defense.

Red Springs (4-18, 4-12 TRC) didn’t score until 26 seconds to go until halftime when Sydney Bell hit the front end of a 1-and-1 as St. Pauls took a 26-1 lead into the break. The first and only Red Springs field goal came with five minutes to go in the game on a Kiyana Jones layup. The other Red Springs point came from Amari McLean with a third-quarter free throw.

St. Pauls was led in scoring by T.J. Eichelberger with 10 points, while Taliya Council and Shakiya Floyd each had six points.

The Bulldogs open the conference tournament at home against South Columbus.

“We’ve got a three-game championship and we have to take it one game at a time,” Moses said. “Our experience from the Shootout helps us. I told them in the middle part of the season, they got to a little stretch where it was boring. We need to go back to that Nov. 19 team. That first day against Douglas Byrd. We have the ability to do that.”

Red Springs is in a draw with East Columbus for the sixth-seed in the conference tournament. The sixth-seed goes to Whiteville and the seventh-seed to East Bladen.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian

St. Pauls guard Shakiya Floyd dribbles up against Red Springs’ defense on Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_insideIMG_7303.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian

St. Pauls guard Shakiya Floyd dribbles up against Red Springs’ defense on Friday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls senior Caleb Henderson goes up for a contested shot against Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson in the third quarter of the Bulldogs’ win to clinch a share of the Three Rivers Conference title Friday in a 52-45 win. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_frontIMG_7423.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls senior Caleb Henderson goes up for a contested shot against Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson in the third quarter of the Bulldogs’ win to clinch a share of the Three Rivers Conference title Friday in a 52-45 win.

St. Pauls boys, girls finish off TRC titles at Red Springs