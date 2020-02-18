Stiles: Newman’s crash a reminder of racing’s danger

Tuesday marked 19 years since NASCAR’s darkest day, the death of Dale Earnhardt on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
After a crash on the final lap Monday night, an similar eerie and ominous feeling hovered over Daytona for a couple of hours, until the announcement that Ryan Newman’s injuries were serious but were not life-threatening.
Yes, Ryan Newman is — by nothing short of a 200-mile-per-hour miracle — still breathing. According to a team statement Monday afternoon, he’s awake and talking with doctors and his family.
As his survival serves as a testament to how safe NASCAR has become since Earnhardt’s death, the accident also serves as a reminder that NASCAR is still, and always will be, a sport with an inherent danger.
In the 19 years since Earnhardt’s death, there has not been a single on-track fatality in NASCAR’s three national series over a span of the 1,853 races run in that time, including 760 at the Cup Series level. That streak would have been unthinkable at the time of Earnhardt’s death, when Kenny Irwin, Adam Petty and Tony Roper had each also been killed in the previous year.
NASCAR’s safety initiatives after Earnhardt’s death are to thank, from mandating the HANS head-and-neck restraint to adding SAFER barriers (“soft walls”) at every track and other measures. As a result, some crashes that have been breathtaking to watch have allowed the drivers to not only survive, but walk away uninjured, from Michael McDowell’s qualifying crash at Texas to several barrel-rolls on the superspeedways, including a couple in Newman’s past.
Others have resulted in injuries — Kyle Busch’s two broken legs at Daytona, Aric Almirola’s broken back at Kansas and even Jerry Nadeau’s career-ender at Richmond — but could have been much worse had they happened in decades prior.
In the nearly two decades without a fatality — so long a time that only one driver who was in the race when Earnhardt died remains in the Cup Series full-time — the sport has clearly become far less vulnerable. But what happened Monday proves that it’s still dangerous.
And of course it is. A long span with no deaths and few serious injuries has allowed the possibilities that come with speed to shift to the back of everyone’s mind, but the fact remains that when a 3,400-pound mass of metal collides with another said machine or a steel wall (or, in Newman’s case, both), there will always be risk.
There were 28 fatalities in the Cup Series over NASCAR’s first 54 seasons. While there haven’t been any since, Monday provided tangible proof of what many have said over the last two decades: if a car is hit perfectly in the wrong way, its driver is still potentially susceptible to the effects of that impact.
Monday, as Newman was just a few hundred yards from the sport’s biggest victory, he was turned hard to the right from behind and hit the wall head-on. As viscous as the first hit looked, it’s likely the second hit that left him injured: his car had turned upside-down and the driver’s side faced oncoming traffic, resulting in a direct impact by another car in the driver’s-side window. That impact was so hard that his car’s sheet-metal frame snapped apart in two separate places on the opposite side.
This incident easily could have ended the 19-year streak without a death on a NASCAR track. Fortunately for the 42-year-old former Daytona 500 winner Newman, his wife and two daughters, it didn’t.
Some may look at the wreck — possibly the worst aesthetic accident in the sport’s history — and say that if Newman survived that, it’s unlikely any accident in modern NASCAR could result in a driver’s death.
My view is the opposite: this crash proves that the sport’s worst-case scenario remains a future possibility.
Every time a driver straps in his or her car for a race, they’re risking it all to do what they love. And, whether in the glory of victory or the frustration of failure, they should be thankful each time they safely climb out.
