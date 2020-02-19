Miller, Pirates survive

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill shots a jumper over Hoke’s Vinny Latham in the Pirates’ win in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill shots a jumper over Hoke’s Vinny Latham in the Pirates’ win in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton guard Charlie Miller looks to pass off the ball against Hoke’s defense on Tuesday in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. The Pirates won and will play Richmond at home in the semifinals on Thursday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton guard Charlie Miller looks to pass off the ball against Hoke’s defense on Tuesday in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. The Pirates won and will play Richmond at home in the semifinals on Thursday.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team didn’t play its best in Tuesday’s game against Hoke County.

The Pirates’ survival and advancement in the Sandhills Athletic Tournament, however, came in large part due to the play of Charlie Miller, who helped seal a 59-55 win.

The junior guard scored 14 points, including eight as part of a second-quarter Pirates spurt, then made a key play on each end of the floor in the closing seconds.

With Lumberton (21-4) leading 58-55, Hoke County (9-16) inbounded with 16 seconds left hoping for a potential game-tying shot attempt. The Bucks’ Kamonte Williams took a pass at the left wing with eight seconds left, but as he began the shooting motion Miller stole the ball away.

“I was playing help, and as soon as my man caught the ball I saw he was going to go up for the shot,” Miller said. “It was kind of a risk to go for the ball, but I just hit all ball and luckily it wasn’t a foul.”

On the other end, Miller hit a free throw with four seconds left to go up by two possessions. This came after he missed the front end of a 1-and-1 earlier in the final minute.

“Charlie’s getting a lot of confidence lately, which is really good,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “We need everybody with extreme confidence going into the playoffs. Charlie’s been super-confident. Charlie knows that he’s one of our guys now who has to produce; not a guy that we’ll take whatever he can give us, but he’s got to produce for us. He’s got to be that second or third guy to Jordan (McNeill) who’s got to be consistent for us. The past few games he has been; he’s got to be that way going forward.”

Miller also made three 3-pointers in the game; he had been in a shooting slump in recent weeks but has broken out of it in the last few games.

“It’s just getting up a lot of shots every day,” Miller said. “My teammates and my coach just trusted me. I have been in a slump, but they just tell me to keep shooting, if I missed a couple, keep shooting. Luckily, they’ve been falling recently.”

McNeill scored 28 points to lead the Pirates and had seven rebounds; the senior was 8-for-9 at the free-throw line. Davis had nine rebounds to lead Lumberton.

Williams led Hoke County with 22 points, Ervin Everette scored 13 and Jordan Maynor had 11.

Second-seeded Lumberton was fortunate to escape the upset bid of seventh-seeded Hoke County, who came out firing to take a 16-4 lead after the first quarter.

Lumberton came back to tie the score at 25-25 on a Jordan McNeill traditional 3-point play with 1:01 left in the half, and after Jordan Maynor hit a triple for the Bucks, Miller answered with one from 30 feet just before the halftime buzzer to knot the score at 28-28 at the break. The Pirates outscored the Bucks 24-12 in the second quarter.

Three baskets by Williams early in the third helped the Bucks to a 36-32 lead midway through the period. Miller hit a trey to tie the game at 38-38 and McNeill and Dwayne Davis baskets gave Lumberton a 42-38 lead with 1:30 left in the third. The Pirates led 45-42 going to the fourth.

Lumberton scored the first six points of the fourth — a basket and two free throws by McNeill and a basket by Miller — for its largest lead at 51-42. A 9-2 run got the Bucks back within two at 53-51 before a McNeill basket and free throw with 2:11 to go made it 56-51. Williams hit four free throws over 36 seconds to pull Hoke County within one at 56-55 before a Davis basket with 1:12 remaining made it 58-55 for the stretch run.

“Hoke County shot the ball better than they have against us the first two games (against us),” Edwards said. “But we turned the ball over way too much. We did play more selfish basketball tonight, and that’s got to change. We’ll address that tomorrow.”

Lumberton was without center Michael Todd due to injury, but Edwards anticipates he’ll be back Thursday when the Pirates are scheduled to host No. 3 seed Richmond in the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. The Pirates have defeated the Raiders in two 30-plus-point blowouts this season.

“We’ve definitely got to get Todd healthy. He’s going to be a big part of that on Thursday night,” Edwards said. “But it’s going to be hard to beat Richmond three times in one season. They’re really talented, they’re going to shoot the ball better, and we’re going to prepare for that; we’re going to defend the same way, but we’ve got to take care of the basketball and rebound better.”

Hoke County’s SAC tournament elimination ends its season, as the Bucks will not qualify for the state playoffs.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill shots a jumper over Hoke’s Vinny Latham in the Pirates’ win in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_secondaryIMG_7653.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill shots a jumper over Hoke’s Vinny Latham in the Pirates’ win in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton guard Charlie Miller looks to pass off the ball against Hoke’s defense on Tuesday in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. The Pirates won and will play Richmond at home in the semifinals on Thursday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_mainIMG_7716.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton guard Charlie Miller looks to pass off the ball against Hoke’s defense on Tuesday in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. The Pirates won and will play Richmond at home in the semifinals on Thursday.

Lumberton beats Hoke County in SAC first round

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.