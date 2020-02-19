Richmond escapes upset bid by Rams

CHAPEL HILL — If it weren’t for bad luck, the University of North Carolina basketball team would have no luck at all.

Between all the injuries and the close losses, North Carolina is left shaking its head in disbelief on their misfortune this season and Saturday’s 64-62 loss to Virginia was just another chapter in the same book for the team.

The Tar Heels are snakebit in close games, now having lost the last six games decided by two possessions or less, and the home loss to Virginia was the second time in as many home matchups that were lost at the buzzer.

“This is insane. I’ve never had a season like this in basketball. It’s really deflating, but at the end of the day, our season is not over,” Cole Anthony said of all the close calls for the Tar Heels since the start of the new year.

A week after Duke rallied in the second half and used two improbable situations to claim the overtime win, the ending could be about drawn up with 10 seconds on the clock and the Tar Heels leading by one. At this point, we have come to expect something to go wrong for Carolina.

It was no secret who the Cavaliers wanted to have the ball in the final possession as junior Tomas Woldetensae was 5-for-9 from deep going into the final possession, and he was true again from the left corner with second remaining using a side step to clear space to hit the game-winning 3-pointer.

“It’s been a devastating year,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “It’s a gut-check time. I’ve never felt like at any point of the year in any year I’ve coached the way I feel right now. That’s OK. That’s life and you’ve got to go on.”

The shot came as redemption for Woldetensae after helping give North Carolina the lead with 10 seconds left when he fouled Christian Keeling shooting a 3-pointer with Virginia up 61-59. The graduate transfer hit all three to put Carolina up 62-61.

“He’s unaffected and I don’t know if it’s because he didn’t grow up here and he doesn’t understand this is Carolina or this is the ACC. He just plays,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of the Woldetensae, who was born and raised in Italy. “You could tell that (the foul) was deflating in the huddle, but luckily he had his chance to answer. I said, ‘if you’re going to foul, make the 3 as a way to erase it.’ And he did that.”

For the second straight home game, the Tar Heels played good enough to win against a top-tier ACC team, but their late-game luck continued. And it didn’t come without injuries that have characterized this season for the Tar Heels. Anthony went down with less than 12 minutes left when he took an elbow to the forehead going up for a rebound. The freshman laid on the Dean Smith Center floor with blood running out of a gash until he went back to the locker room to be tended to.

In the time between Anthony checking out of the game and making his return less than four minutes of game time later, Virginia had went up by its largest margin of the game, 47-41, but the Tar Heels also rallied without their top scorer when Garrison Brooks hit a 3-pointer and then scored on a contested dunk over Jay Huff with less than eight minutes left to cut the lead to 47-46.

Brooks led Carolina with 20 points and Anthony had 17. Woldetensae had 18 for a team-high for Virginia.

North Carolina took the lead on a pair of Leaky Black free throws after that, but the Cavaliers responded to take a five-point lead with six minutes remaining and held the lead until the Keeling points at the charity stripe.

Now the Tar Heels look to avoid the snowball effect with the losses. After a close loss to Duke, the team took a step back in a bad loss at Wake Forest. The next two games are on the road at Notre Dame on Monday and then Saturday at Louisville, and Anthony said the team as a whole doesn’t have plans of giving up.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to stop working. We’re going to keep working and at some point the work is going to pay off,” Anthony said. “We’re hungry. We’re going to be good.”

But that is becoming a broken record in Chapel Hill as the Tar Heels are still winless since Anthony’s return to the team from his knee injury.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor