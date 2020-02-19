Lumberton boys semifinal game moved to Wednesday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Due to a threat of inclement weather coming through the area on Thursday, administration at Lumberton has moved the boys Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinal matchup against Richmond to Wednesday night.

The second-seeded Pirates host the No. 3 Raiders at 6 p.m., with the winner moving to Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship against either Pinecrest or Seventy-First.

Lumberton won the previous two meetings this season against Richmond.

The NCHSAA also announced Wednesday that the seeding for the basketball playoffs is moved to Sunday at 1 p.m.

