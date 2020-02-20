Seventy-First outlasts Purnell Swett girls

FAYETTEVILLE — With 2:57 left in the third quarter of Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament semifinal at second-seeded Seventy-First, Purnell Swett standout freshman Kylie Chavis went down to the floor writhing in pain after suffering an ankle injury.
While Chavis was being attended to, Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird challenged his group to step up and collectively fill the void left by the team’s leading scorer as they faced a five-point deficit.
Efird’s squad answered with a gritty effort in the contest’s final 10 minutes, but came up just short, falling 52-46.
“There’s no quit in us. We face adversity on and off the court. We are a resilient group,” Efird said.
“We’ve persevered through a lot of things and that showed tonight in our play. That’s just who we are.”
Chloe Locklear powered No. 3 Purnell Swett’s comeback attempts in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of her 11 points in the frame.
Locklear capped an 8-0 Lady Rams run to open the period with a free throw that cut the deficit to just two, 40-38.
“She’s a captain for a reason. I’m extremely proud of her,” Efird said. “We all look up to her. And when her offensive game gets going, it just adds a whole other level to who were are as a ball club.”
After Seventy-First (18-7) guard Denae Hawkins converted a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 43-38, Locklear knocked in a mid-range jumper a couple of minutes later to close the gap, 45-42.
With just under a minute to go and trailing by four, it was Locklear who put in a pair of free three throws to make 48-46.
But a couple of late turnovers allowed for the Lady Falcons to close out the win as Ayanna Williams’s 3-point play with just 26 seconds left extended the margin beyond reach, 51-46.
Williams ended with 12 points and teamed up with backcourt mate Amore’ Kirkland, who had 19 points, to provide a much-needed offensive boost in the first half.
Kirkland scored all of her points in the first half where she knocked down four 3-pointers. Williams had a pair of triples in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beater to give the hosts a 16-11 advantage.
Kirkland put in a triple in the second period that gave the group its biggest lead of the half, 26-18, with 3:22 left until the half.
The Lady Rams responded with an 8-0 run, receiving baskets from guard Natalie Evington, Chavis and Alona Locklear who tied it at 26 with a layup near the one-minute mark.
But Kirkland struck again from downtown and gave the team a 31-27 lead at the break.
Efird said he made an adjustment defensively at halftime and was pleased to see his team practically shutout the duo in the second half.
But Williams’ four points in the final period and six second-half points from senior center Tayler Allen were just enough to outlast the Lady Rams.
“We’re changing the culture. When I went into that locker room, I saw heavy hearts. I saw girls that felt defeat and hated to feel that feeling,” Efird said. “That, right there, let’s me know we’re in the right direction.”
Purnell Swett (15-9) now awaits Sunday’s release of the NCHSAA playoffs brackets to see if his group will be the program’s first to make the postseason since 2012.
“I feel like we’re inspiring a lot of people, the community and this school,” Efird said.
“These girls have seen that. And I feel like the people are responding to that. We may have lost, but at the same time…we’re winning at who we are and what we do every single day.”
Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.