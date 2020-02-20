Three Rivers Conference tournament canceled; NCHSAA wrestling postponed due to weather

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — With wintry weather coming affecting North Carolina late Thursday, changes have been made to several high school postseason events.

The Three Rivers Conference basketball tournaments have been canceled. Thursday the conference announced it was postponing the second set of semifinal games at East Columbus to Friday. Bladen County Schools canceled school for Friday on Thursday morning, meaning East Bladen’s girls would be unable to play in the semifinal machup against Whiteville.

East Columbus posted on the school’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon: “Due to deteriorating road conditions and multiple district closing and delays, the Three River’s [sic] Conference Basketball Tournament has been canceled.”

Both St. Pauls teams earned spots in the championship game on Wednesday night with wins over West Bladen’s girls and Fairmont’s boys teams.

The start of the NCHSAA wrestling state championship was slated for Thursday, but will begin Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Robeson County has six wrestlers competing in both the 2A and 4A championships. The first round for 2A starts at 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., while the 4A first round will be 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The quarterfinals will be from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

The updated schedule was made to ensure the championships bouts would begin starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

