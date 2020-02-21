Defense leads Antioch past Grace Christian

LAKE WACCAMAW — The St. Pauls boys basketball team weathered several Fairmont runs in the course of Wednesday’s Three Rivers Conference tournament boys semifinal at East Columbus, but the final outburst the Bulldogs showed was enough to claim a 64-63 win.

“One of my assistants told me after the game that ‘good teams find a way to win.’ You just have to have that will to win; it’s not nothing that I can give them,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “They just responded and I was proud of them.”

The “will to win” had a double meaning in the rivarly matchup as St. Pauls junior forward Will Ford made play after play in the final two minutes to lead the Bulldogs to victory.

“He told us we had to have the will to win,” Ford said of the message before the fourth quarter from Thompson. “Coach told me to go in and rebound. He said that free throw block outs would win the game. I just went in there to do my part.”

St. Pauls takes on the winner of Whiteville and West Columbus in the championship game that is TBA at East Columbus.

“This means a lot because we had opportunities to go there last year and couldn’t get over that hump,” Ford said.

Top-seeded St. Pauls (21-5) trailed by one point with less than two minutes to go, and had just missed back-to-back box-outs on two trips to the foul line for fourth-seed Fairmont (13-12). Ford was inserted into the lineup after the missed opportunities to help the Bulldogs on the board.

But his effect on the game was more than just rebounding. Ford ran the floor after St. Pauls forced a turnover and threw down a two-handed slam with 1:20 left to put St. Pauls up 62-61 and on the other end of the floor on the next possession he swatted a shot attempt out of bounds.

Jakeem Moore scored for Fairmont off the blocked shot, putting the Golden Tornadoes up 63-62 with a minute to go. Missed chances for both team followed before Ford found himself in the same position as the dunk just minutes earlier, and his fast break layup with 20 seconds left gave the Bulldogs a 64-63 lead.

The outburst in the fourth from Ford was a part of his 16-point showing in the win, with seven coming in the final period.

“Will from middle school to now is leaps and bounds from where he has improved in not just on the basketball court, just an all around athlete,” Thompson said. “I knew he was going to come out and have a good game for us. It was just about keeping him out of foul trouble. I was pleased for him to seize the moment and go in and take advantage of it.”

Fairmont came back quickly, just the long arm of Ford was there to deny a Colby Thorndyke shot with two seconds left.

“I’m just a shot-blocker. That’s my thing,” Ford said.

The game was one of missed opportunities for the Golden Tornadoes as they turned the ball over 30 times and missed 10 free throws in the fourth quarter alone.

“You don’t expect too many games against a good team like this when you have 30 turnovers and go 6-for-29 from the free-throw line,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “Even when we were up one point, I didn’t feel good about the free-throw shooting.

“I saw a lot of fight from the guys. They didn’t want to lose and that’s what I’ve been looking for all year long. I still feel like St. Pauls showed a little bit more heart on the rebounding end.”

Caleb Henderson scored 18 points for the Bulldogs. Fairmont’s Tyrese Bradley scored 14 points, while Kobe Davis, Sharron Wilson and Moore each had eight points.

St. Pauls girls into the championship

Shots weren’t falling for much of the night for the St. Pauls girls basketball team in the semifinals of the Three Rivers Conference girls basketball tournament on Wednesday at East Columbus. But when they did start to go in, it was the late lift needed for the Bulldogs to down West Bladen 47-33 and advance to the championship game.

“We are a momentum team so once we start getting a couple layups going, it activates our defense. If we are missing layups, it deactivates our defense,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. ”We just tried to stay consistent to what we do.”

St. Pauls takes on the winner of Whiteville and East Bladen in the championship game with a date and time TBA at East Columbus. The Whiteville-East Bladen semifinal will not be played Thursday as scheduled due to forecasted inclement weather, leaving the schedule for the tournament final unknown.

No. 1 St. Pauls (25-0) allowed their first points in 37 1/2 minutes of in-game action in the opening moments against No. 4 West Bladen (15-8) and found itself in a close fight for the next 25 minutes of action.

West Bladen cut the St. Pauls lead to 12-11 early in the second quarter and the Bulldogs stretched the lead out to 21-16 at the half. In the third, St. Pauls opened up an 11-point lead after a Jakieya Thompson 3-point play before the Knights closed to trail 32-23 after three quarters.

Early in the fourth, Kasee Singletary hit a 3-pointer to draw the Knights to within six points before the Bulldogs had a triple from Taliya Council and a pair from T.J. Eichelberger baskets over the following minutes help take control of the game.

“We found the in fourth quarter some big 3s from T.J. to really separate us,” Moses said. “We play defense and we shoot 3s and attack the basket. It’s too late to try and switch it up. We just stayed true to ourselves.”

Thompson had 15 points and eight steals, Council had 11 points and eight rebounds and Eichelberger had 10 points. West Bladen was led in scoring by Haley George with 12 points.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Taliya Council goes up for a shot in the paint against West Bladen in the Three Rivers Conference semifinals on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_secondaryIMG_7769.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Taliya Council goes up for a shot in the paint against West Bladen in the Three Rivers Conference semifinals on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls junior Will Ford drives the lane for a dunk against Fairmont in the Three Rivers Conference semifinals on Wednesday. The Bulldogs won the game earn a spot in the conference championship game. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_mainIMG_7870.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls junior Will Ford drives the lane for a dunk against Fairmont in the Three Rivers Conference semifinals on Wednesday. The Bulldogs won the game earn a spot in the conference championship game.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor