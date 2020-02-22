Roberts, Sinclair win opening-round matches at states

By: Staff report
GREENSBORO — Two Robeson County wrestlers remain in the hunt for a state title after the first round of action at the NCHSAA wrestling championships at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday.

Friday’s quarterfinal action wrapped up after deadline for Saturday’s print edition, but updates will be available on www.robesonian.com over the weekend to follow up the rest of the action.

St. Pauls’ Ethan Roberts won his first-round bout in the 2A 285-pound championship, and Lumberton’s Kenson Sinclair advanced to the quarterfinals of the 4A 145-pound championship on Friday.

Both first-time state qualifiers claimed minor decision wins in the first round. Roberts claimed a 6-3 win in the first round against Alton Pratt from North Johnston. The St. Pauls junior faced East Lincoln’s Trent Smith the quarterfinals. Sinclair defeated Justin Sanders from Hough, 10-4, and faced Grimsley’s Toure Moore in the second round on Friday night.

While the pair survived to Saturday because of their first-round victories and two of the other four Robeson County state qualifiers still are alive in the consolation bracket, while Lumberton’s Justin Kelly was eliminated after two bouts.

Jon Floyd rebounding from his loss in the first round to defeat Adam Szewczyk from Davie 16-3 in the consolation bracket. Darionte McLaurin claimed a second-round pin against Enloe’s Owen Hartzell in the consolation first round.

The results from the three other Lumberton wrestlers in the first round were: Kelly was pinned in the first period by Page’s Jacob Woodburn, Floyd lost by decision to Will Saby from Millbrook and McLaurin lost in a decision to Carson Floyd from Lake Norman.

Kelly was pinned in the first period in his consolation round match.

Derrick Baker from Fairmont lost his first-round bout at 182 pounds after a first-period pin from Dakota Gray from Croatan, before forfeiting in his consolation match.

Four other county wrestlers fall in first round

