Stiles: Wake Forest’s reminder of what once was

Stiles Stiles AP File Photo Former Wake Forest head basketball coach Dave Odom, center, celebrates with players Tim Duncan, left, Tony Rutland, second from left, and Ricky Peral, right, after winning the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 1995. The 25th anniversary of the Demon Deacons’ 1995 team was commemorated at this week’s game against Georgia Tech. AP File Photo Former Wake Forest head basketball coach Dave Odom, center, celebrates with players Tim Duncan, left, Tony Rutland, second from left, and Ricky Peral, right, after winning the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 1995. The 25th anniversary of the Demon Deacons’ 1995 team was commemorated at this week’s game against Georgia Tech.

Before a basketball game Wednesday, a banner was unfurled from the rafters of the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and the people cheered.

At halftime, a dozen or so middle-aged retired basketball players came out on the floor, and people stood and applauded.

The nostalgia and gratitude was rightfully there, as Wake Forest honored former head coach Dave Odom and commemorated its 1995 ACC championship.

But in the 40 minutes of basketball that accompanied this reminiscence, the current edition of the Demon Deacons were outplayed by the visitors — again — in an 86-79 loss to Georgia Tech.

This commemoration of a championship from years past served as not only a reminder of how good that Wake Forest team was, but also of how far the program has fallen. A team that was a perennial top-tier ACC team under Odom and his successor, Skip Prosser, has now taken near-constant residence in the cellar for the last decade.

On the court, nights like Wednesday have come to be all too ordinary. En route to the loss, the Deacs allowed the Yellow Jackets to shoot 52 percent, and Georgia Tech won the rebounding margin 37-27 despite two of its bigs fouling out.

Off the court, Wednesday was extraordinary. Odom waxed poetic about his time in Winston-Salem (1989-2001) and the success his teams had, and Tim Duncan — only one of the greatest power forwards to ever play the game — was in attendance, marking the championship he helped the Demon Deacons win a quarter-century ago with Randolph Childress, Jay Rutland, Ricky Peral and Rusty LaRue, all of whom were also present.

But with the current state of the program in Winston-Salem, that era seems like it’s from another world. Younger fans in particular may not remember a time when Wake Forest wasn’t an ACC afterthought on the hardwood.

And yet, for two decades, they were far from that. While they could never quite muster the March success to match the teams 90 minutes east coached by Krzyzewski, Smith and Williams, the Demon Deacons reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times in 15 seasons from 1991-2005, and returned in the 2009-10 tournaments.

From late February 1995 through the end of the 1996-97, the Demon Deacons were ranked in the top 10 in the AP Poll 31 times in the 40-poll span, and never worse than No. 14.

Prosser expanded on Odom’s success in the six years he led the Demon Deacons before his death in July 2007, and after Dino Gaudio was promoted to head coach for three years. Both led a team to a No. 1 ranking, with the 2004-05 team led by Chris Paul, Justin Gray and Eric Williams and the 2008-09 edition led by Jeff Teague, James Johnson, Al-Farouq Aminu and Ish Smith.

Fast forward to today and the Demon Deacons have not been ranked once since Gaudio’s final year as coach in 2010. They haven’t finished over .500 in ACC play once either, with a 9-9 mark in 2017, leading to their lone postseason appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four, bolstered by the brilliance of John Collins.

While Odom was being honored for his Wake Forest accomplishments — 240 wins, two ACC Tournament titles and an Elite Eight appearance — current Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning seems likely to be marching towards an inevitable ouster after an unremarkable six years. He might have been fired last offseason, but retiring athletic director Ron Wellman decided to let the Manning decision fall to successor John Currie.

After the Demon Deacons were unable to channel the fondness in the building into a win — falling to 11-15 overall and a next-to-last-place mark of 4-12 in the ACC — Manning energetically said a lot of the same things he’s said after a lot of games with the same result.

“You hear me talk about it all the time, paint touches are very important to us and the first team into the bonus each half is very important to us,” Manning said, sounding like a broken record. “We didn’t put enough pressure on them to get the amount of free throws that I thought we could have.”

The lack of success the last 10 years, with Manning and previous coach Jeff Bzdelik, appears to have left the fan base apathetic. Even as the team honored one of the best teams in school history, the Joel was half-empty, with an announced attendance of 7,562.

“Not even nostalgia can fill the seats,” tweeted one Wake Forest fan and blogger, Adam Bridgers.

The current Deacon players are still giving solid effort for the most part, even as another season has gradually become a lost cause, and showed they did want to play better Wednesday in particular as so many of the program’s former stars sat courtside.

“You want to play well for those alumni and those guys that put a lot of their blood, sweat and tears for the program,” Jahcobi Neath said. “You want to show them that we’re working and that we care, and that we’re here to continue to build the legacy. So it definitely adds to the fact, it hurts.”

The current Deacs do have a Childress on the roster — leading-scorer Brandon is the son of Randolph, whose 107 points in three ACC Tournament games en route to the 1995 title remains a record — and Randolph is on the coaching staff. But these days those are more vague reminders of the past than palpable extensions of that team’s legacy.

Wednesday gave the Deacon fans — the ones who are left — a chance to recollect the glory years and extend their gratitude to the men involved.

But it also left Tie Dye Nation with a feeling of wistfulness, longing for days gone by and an era that, both by measures of time and success, is so far away.

Stiles https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Stiles-mug-4.jpeg Stiles AP File Photo Former Wake Forest head basketball coach Dave Odom, center, celebrates with players Tim Duncan, left, Tony Rutland, second from left, and Ricky Peral, right, after winning the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 1995. The 25th anniversary of the Demon Deacons’ 1995 team was commemorated at this week’s game against Georgia Tech. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_INSIDE-IF-ROOM-wake-column.jpg AP File Photo Former Wake Forest head basketball coach Dave Odom, center, celebrates with players Tim Duncan, left, Tony Rutland, second from left, and Ricky Peral, right, after winning the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 1995. The 25th anniversary of the Demon Deacons’ 1995 team was commemorated at this week’s game against Georgia Tech.