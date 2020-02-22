JV Gators make history

February 22, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
Courtesy photo The Antioch Christian Academy JV girls basketball team won their conference title last weekend at Scotland Christian Academy. Antioch is a member of the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association. It was the team’s first time playing in the conference title game and defeated Scotland Christian Academy, 32-27, to claim both the conference tournament and regular season titles.

Courtesy photo

The Antioch Christian Academy JV girls basketball team won their conference title last weekend at Scotland Christian Academy. Antioch is a member of the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association. It was the team’s first time playing in the conference title game and defeated Scotland Christian Academy, 32-27, to claim both the conference tournament and regular season titles.

Courtesy photo
The Antioch Christian Academy JV girls basketball team won their conference title last weekend at Scotland Christian Academy. Antioch is a member of the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association. It was the team’s first time playing in the conference title game and defeated Scotland Christian Academy, 32-27, to claim both the conference tournament and regular season titles.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_ACA-Girls.jpgCourtesy photo
The Antioch Christian Academy JV girls basketball team won their conference title last weekend at Scotland Christian Academy. Antioch is a member of the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association. It was the team’s first time playing in the conference title game and defeated Scotland Christian Academy, 32-27, to claim both the conference tournament and regular season titles.