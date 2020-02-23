Poor shooting sinks Lady Braves against Columbus State

PEMBROKE — All season, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team has struggled at times to score.
But no game this season — or, according to coach John Haskins, in a 26-year coaching career — has had a drought like the Braves weathered on Saturday.
The team was 10-for-58 from the floor, 17 percent, struggling for all 40 minutes of a 57-48 loss to Columbus State.
“In other games, we’ve had quarters where we struggled to score; this was kind of an entire 40-minute deal, where we struggled to score,” Haskins said. “I think it is (a microcosm of the season). If you look at why our team hasn’t won five, six, seven more games, it’s just the ability to score consistently. That’s been our Achilles heel.
“It was just one of those days — I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team shoot 17 percent from the floor. So I think that was the difference in the game. All the other stats, rebounding was about even, turnovers were about even, so that was the big difference.”
UNCP (11-15, 6-12 Peach Belt Conference) shot 31 percent or worse in every quarter, and the futility was even more extreme in the first and fourth quarters, when the team was 1-for-13 and 1-for-17. They were 24-for-37 at the free-throw line.
“They were matching up out of that zone and just spreading the floor and trying to take away that 3-point shot, and we got inside it, and got to the basket and got fouled,” Haskins said. “We just didn’t make free throws on a consistent basis.”
That the defeat came only by seven points — and in a game where the Braves were within a possession with 1:20 to go — is a testament to how evenly the Braves played Columbus State (17-7, 12-6 PBC).
The Cougars outrebounded the Braves 49-46, but also committed more turnovers, 18-17. The Braves held Columbus State to 38 percent from the floor, although the Cougars shot 50 percent in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
“I would hope we understand that we’re a good enough team (to win),” Haskins said. “That’s a team that’s won 12 Peach Belt games now, (17) overall, that’s a pretty good basketball team, and we had every opportunity. With two minutes left in the game, we had a chance to win — and we shot 17 percent.”
Columbus State led 39-37 going to the fourth, but scored the first seven points of the period for a 46-37 lead with 4:44 to go. The Braves used a 10-4 spurt, with the first eight points coming on free throws before a Melanie Horne layup, to close to a 50-47 deficit with 1:20 to go.
Kaihla Carter hit two free throws for a 52-47 advantage with 1:08 left, and after a Braves missed 3-point attempt, Eboni Williams made a layup to go up 54-47. Columbus State made three more free throws over the final 36 seconds while Horne made one for the Braves.
Carter and Williams each scored 13 points to lead the Cougars, with Carter grabbing six rebounds and both dishing three assists. Aujana Dawkins scored 12 points with 19 rebounds.
Horne led UNCP with 16 points and had seven rebounds. Courtney Smith scored 10 points with six rebounds and Deja McCain led the Braves with 12 rebounds and three assists.
UNCP led 7-2 early before beginning a stretch of 8:01 without a basket that stretched into early in the second quarter, and the Braves trailed 19-7 after one period.
The Braves closed to 21-18 with 5:08 left in the half, before the Cougars stretched the lead back out to 28-20 late in the half and led 28-22 at halftime.
After Columbus State led 36-28 midway through the third before the Braves used a 9-3 stretch to end the quarter to pull within two going to the fourth.
The loss, coupled with an Augusta win over Young Harris, drops the Braves to ninth place in the Peach Belt, one game out of a top-eight position that would qualify for the PBC Tournament. The Braves travel to Francis Marion Wednesday before hosting Georgia Southwestern on Mar. 1.